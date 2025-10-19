Key questions in the disappearance and discovery of Catholic priest Nikata

Dar es Salaam. The disappearance and subsequent discovery of Father Camillus Nikata of the Archdiocese of Songea has sparked widespread discussion on social media, raising numerous questions.

Among the queries circulating online are how Father Nikata, a lecturer at St Augustine University of Tanzania (SAUT) in Mwanza, travelled from Dodoma to Songea, moved from the priests’ residence to his family home, survived in the bush where he was found, and what precisely happened during the ordeal.

How he disappeared

The first report of Father Nikata’s disappearance came from Archbishop Damian Dallu of Songea, who said the priest could not be reached by phone.

According to Archbishop Dallu, Father Nikata had returned from Dodoma, where he attended spiritual formation for priests teaching in Catholic universities under the Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC), accompanied by another priest from Songea.

“In Songea, he stayed at St Vianney priests’ residence. He had planned to travel to Mwanza on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, via a Superfeo bus, with a ticket purchased online,” said Archbishop Dallu.

“However, by Wednesday afternoon, it was clear he had not travelled. His luggage remained in his locked room, and the key had not been returned to staff,” he added.

Staff at the priests’ residence were surprised that the luggage had not been taken, and attempts to contact him or others at the residence were unsuccessful.

The report added that Father Nikata did not appear in Mwanza as scheduled.

“The Superfeo office confirmed that although he had purchased a ticket, he did not board the bus. After failing to trace him, we reported the matter to the police,” the statement said.

Statement from the University

Amid the uncertainty, SAUT released a statement acknowledging Archbishop Dallu’s report, which had circulated widely on social media since October 8.

“SAUT wishes to inform the public that Father Camillus Nikata is our lecturer in the Department of Public Communication. He had gone to Dodoma for spiritual formation under TEC. All initial efforts to locate him were unsuccessful,” he said.

“Following this, SAUT, through the Chaplaincy office, arranged special prayers seeking God’s protection and safety for him,” the statement released on October 13 said, emphasising that divine intervention was sought where human efforts failed.

Police report

Nine days after Father Nikata went missing, Ruvuma Regional Police announced on October 17, 2025, that he had been found alive, raising further questions.

Police Commander Marco Chilya told journalists that the priest had been reported missing on October 9, 2025, and that experienced detectives immediately began a thorough investigation using all available methods.

“Following this investigation, on October 17, 2025, Father Nikata was found alive in the fields of Mawa Village, Hanga Ward, his birthplace,” the statement said, adding that he was extremely weakened from hunger, having survived 10 days on peanuts and water.

The police said he was found with a small bag partially eaten by termites, a travel document, a towel used as bedding, Sh13,500, a wristwatch, glasses, Paracetamol, a phone, and keys, including for his seminary room.

Commander Chilya explained that Father Nikata’s disappearance was linked to mental stress caused by overwhelming debts he could not repay, as well as emotional distress after his partner of nine years, whom he had been supporting financially, left him.

Investigations revealed that between June and September, Father Nikata had spent Sh39.158 million from his CRDB bank account caring for her.

Health issues were also cited: he had long suffered from eye pressure and had undergone one eye surgery, but could not afford a second procedure due to financial obligations.

“Father Nikata had decided to leave the priesthood due to health, relationship difficulties, and financial strain, but he was not given a chance to discuss these with his superiors,” said Commander Chilya.

Police urged professionals to share challenges with peers rather than keeping them private and called on institutional leaders to allow subordinates to voice difficulties before they escalate.

Father Nikata’s condition reportedly improved after initial treatment, and he was taken to Ruvuma Regional Hospital for further care.

Despite clarifications, the report sparked wider debate on social media, prompting discussions on priestly life and discipline.

Not the first incident

On September 24, 2025, Iringa Regional Police reported the detention of Father Jordan Kibiki of Mafinga Catholic Diocese over false claims of abduction.

Police Commander Alan Bukumbi said investigations showed Father Kibiki was struggling with debts after losing money online.

He had falsely claimed on WhatsApp that he had been kidnapped and was being transported to Mbeya, but was later found in Mbalizi, Mbeya.

The Mafinga Catholic Diocese explained that Father Kibiki had suffered mental stress after losing Sh3.5 million in online eBay transactions.

On September 30, 2025, Bishop Vincent Mwagala said the priest had been depressed due to these circumstances.

“Vulnerability can affect anyone facing life challenges. The church is monitoring Father Kibiki’s health to ensure he recovers,” said Bishop Mwagala.

He added that after consulting the priest on September 26, 2025, he was sent to Tosamaganga Referral Hospital and diagnosed with depression.

Bishop Mwagala said the financial loss had contributed significantly to the priest’s emotional distress.

“He felt cheated and demanded more money than previously agreed upon. Of the Sh3.5 million lost, Sh500,000 was entrusted to Parish Priest Father Isaac, Sh1.5 million to diocesan accountant Father Godwin Maliga, and Sh1.5 million was his own money. Given these circumstances, no person in normal mental health would abandon a Sh25 million vehicle in the bush,” he said.