Initiative unveiled to boost local startups’ skills, funding

Dar es Salaam. A new initiative dubbed Startups za Viwango has been launched to accelerate the growth of Tanzanian startups by connecting young innovators to mentorship, business training, investor networks and international market opportunities.

The programme has been introduced through a partnership between telecommunications company Yas and the French-Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, with the aim of addressing long-standing challenges that prevent many startups from scaling their ideas into sustainable businesses.

Speaking during the launch in Dar es Salaam, Yas Chief Executive Officer, Pierre Canton-Bacara, said many young entrepreneurs in Tanzania have strong ideas but lack access to structured support systems needed for growth.

He said the initiative seeks to close gaps in skills, financing and networks that often limit startup development, despite rising innovation across the country.

“Across Tanzania, there are thousands of young people creating solutions for their communities and building businesses with great potential.

However, many promising ideas fail to grow because entrepreneurs lack access to the right support systems. Through Startups za Viwango, we want to help close that gap,” he said.

Mr Canton-Bacara said the company’s investment in expanding digital connectivity also plays a key role in enabling innovation, noting that reliable infrastructure alone is not enough without strong entrepreneurial ecosystems.

He said the programme will combine training sessions, mentorship, investor engagement and global networking opportunities to help startups become investment-ready and competitive in wider markets.

A key feature of the initiative is the Yas Masterclass, where professionals from Yas Business will work directly with entrepreneurs to strengthen business models, improve strategy and prepare for funding opportunities.

He also highlighted employee participation in mentoring, saying staff volunteers would contribute expertise to support young innovators.

Speaking at the event, French-Tanzania Chamber of Commerce General Manager Hannah De Somviele said the partnership aims to connect Tanzanian startups to international markets and strengthen the country’s innovation ecosystem.

She said Tanzanian entrepreneurs have strong potential to compete globally if given the right exposure, mentorship and networks.