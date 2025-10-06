Innovation, productivity key to brewing Tanzania’s coffee success

Moshi. Tanzania needs to boost domestic coffee consumption and adopt innovative marketing strategies to raise farmers’ incomes and strengthen its global coffee brand, according to the Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Dr Benson Ndiege.

Speaking at the 6th Coffee Festival in Moshi, Kilimanjaro, at the weekend, Dr Ndiege said the country must invest in approaches that add value to Tanzanian coffee.

“Globally, about three billion cups of coffee are consumed daily, but in Tanzania, only seven percent of what we produce is consumed locally,” he said.

He stressed that developing a coffee-drinking culture would help build a stronger domestic market and support international expansion.

Dr Ndiege urged cooperatives such as KNCU and KDCU to move beyond the traditional auction system by improving the quality of coffee served in hotels, cafés, and tourist destinations.

“When visitors come to Tanzania, they should experience premium Tanzanian coffee wherever they go,” he added.

He also called for better farmer training and greater use of agricultural extension officers to increase productivity.

“The government recognises the importance of agriculture, with over 70 percent of Tanzanians directly engaged in the sector. Farmers should take advantage of the 20 million improved coffee seedlings distributed free by the Tanzania Coffee Board,” he said.

He noted that coffee production in the Northern Zone had risen from 8,000 tonnes in 2020 to 12,000 tonnes this year but said more effort was needed to restore the region’s past prominence.

Tanzania Coffee Board chairperson Prof Aurelia Kamuzora said coffee remains central to household and national economies. Director General Primus Kimaryo added that the festival has strengthened Tanzania’s coffee visibility globally and unites all actors along the value chain.

Festival organising committee chairperson Dennis Mahulu said participation had grown from 20 organisations last year to 50 this year, with exhibitions focusing on markets, quality, and environmental compliance.