Madina to compete in Sunshine Development Tour EA swing

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s leading female golfer, Madina Idd, is set to represent the country at the Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing, scheduled to take place from October 13 to 15, 2025, at the prestigious Royal Nairobi Golf Club in Kenya.

The high-profile tournament, part of the Sunshine Development Tour, will bring together elite golfers from across the region for three days of intense competition and camaraderie.

Registration for the event opened on September 22 and will close on October 6, with players expected to register via golfplus.co.ke.

The East Africa Swing serves as one of the most important stages in the Sunshine Development Tour calendar, offering golfers from the region an opportunity to gain ranking points, refine their skills, and compete on a professional platform that feeds into the Sunshine

Tour, one of Africa’s leading golf circuits. Madina Idd, who has established herself as Tanzania’s most consistent female golfer, said she is excited about the opportunity to compete alongside the region’s best players.

“It’s always an honor to represent Tanzania in international tournaments,” she said. “Events like the East Africa Swing help us test our game against top players while also strengthening regional golf ties. I’m looking forward to giving my best performance in Nairobi.”

Madina has been instrumental in raising the profile of women’s golf in Tanzania through her outstanding performances at various tournaments, including the Tanzania Ladies Open, the Geita Open, and the EAC Ladies Challenge Trophy.

Her participation in the Sunshine Development Tour underscores the growing recognition of Tanzanian golfers on the continental stage.