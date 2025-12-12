Kilosa farmers rewarded for embracing digital payments

Kilosa. Farmers in Kilosa District have received different items ranging from motorcycles and bicycles to smartphones and solar panels after embracing digital payments in the agriculture sector.

The awards were presented as part of the “Vuna na Mixx” campaign, which promotes the use of the digital payments.

Kilosa District Commissioner Shaka Hamdu Shaka, who was joined by government officials, AMCOS leaders, agricultural stakeholders and representatives from Yas and Mixx, hailed the company for its continued innovation in digital financial services, saying the platform had strengthened efficiency and transparency in agriculture.

“Statistics clearly show that Kilosa plays a critical role in Tanzania’s food production. More than 75 percent of our population depends on agriculture, producing over 400,000 tonnes annually. Mixx by Yas has added value to this chain by providing secure payment systems and services that empower farmers,” he said.

He called on farmers to continue using digital payment solutions to minimise losses, avoid long trips to payment centres and enhance transparency in their transactions.

Mr Shaka added that the government would continue to collaborate with private-sector partners such as Mixx and Yas to lift productivity, address market and input challenges and strengthen the agricultural economy.

Mixx North Coast zonal business manager, Anwar Kisesa, said the campaign was introduced to recognise farmers who have been leading in the use of the platform to receive their payments safely and on time.

“What we are doing today goes beyond giving out prizes. We are demonstrating that farmers are the engine of the economy of Kilosa and Tanzania at large. Digital payments through Mixx have enhanced transparency, reduced congestion and enabled farmers to receive their money instantly,” he said.