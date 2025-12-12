Sh4.8bn rainwater project to improve access in Kahama

Kahama. A Sh4.8 billion rainwater harvesting and filtration project jointly funded by Barrick Buzwagi and the government is set to significantly improve water availability in Kahama Municipality, marking a major step towards resolving the area’s long-standing water shortages.

Currently under construction in Mwendakulima Ward, the project will collect, treat and distribute rainwater, providing a sustainable and alternative water source for the fast-growing municipality.

Once completed, it will supply up to 10 million litres of clean and safe water per day, reaching more than 66 per cent of Kahama’s residents.

Authorities say the project is one of the most notable investments that will remain after the Buzwagi mine, now in its closure phase, completes its shutdown. It is expected to reduce pressure on existing water infrastructure and stabilise supply for domestic and economic activities.

During an inspection tour of the site, Mwendakulima Ward Councillor and Deputy Mayor of Kahama Municipality, Shaban Mikongoti, said the initiative marks a transformative shift for the community. “This investment will greatly reduce the persistent challenge of accessing reliable and safe water.

It will improve the quality of life for our residents, support local businesses and enhance public health,” he said. Mikongoti noted that the project is part of wider development efforts supported by government and partners, adding that the construction and operation phases will also create employment opportunities for young people.

He urged the youth to take advantage of jobs emerging around the Buzwagi economic zone and called on investors to prioritise hiring young people from Kahama, particularly for non-skilled roles.