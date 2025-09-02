Latra to spearhead clean energy drive in transport sector

Dar es Salaam. The Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra), in partnership with the Ministry of Transport, is set to promote green energy adoption, policy dialogue and innovation in the transport sector during the forthcoming Sustainable Transport Week.

The event, scheduled for 26–29 November, follows Tanzania’s first-ever participation in World Sustainable Transport Day, observed annually on November 26.

Latra director general, Mr Habibu Suluo, said at the weekend that this year’s commemorations will be marked under the theme “Green transport and innovation,” which highlights the importance of inclusive, resilient and environmentally friendly transport systems in advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He said the event will convene stakeholders from Tanzania, the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to deliberate on the future of road, rail and cable transport.

“The commemorations will feature conferences and innovation showcases. Government institutions, the private sector, and both regional and international partners are expected to take part, with a strong emphasis on clean energy solutions, digital technologies and transport systems that cater for people with special needs,” he said.

According to him, the platform will also celebrate excellence in the transport sector, with Latra recognising outstanding service providers in public transport, cargo logistics, ticketing systems, vehicle tracking solutions and cable transport operations. Journalists and advocates championing improved land transport services will also be honoured.

The ministry of Transport’s Assistant Director for Railway Transport Services, Mr Benjamini Mbimbi, said Sustainable Transport Week aims to strengthen collaboration, attract investment and spur innovation, while offering opportunities for capacity-building, knowledge exchange and partnerships.

“This initiative is a milestone for Tanzania as we align with global commitments to promote safe, efficient and environmentally friendly transport systems for both present and future generations,” he said.

He noted that the celebration complements Tanzania’s tradition of marking World Maritime Day on 26 September, coordinated by the Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (Tasac), and International Civil Aviation Day on December 7, organised by the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA).