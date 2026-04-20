NCBA Tanzania plans to focus on asset finance, SMEs after steady 2025 growth

Dar es Salaam. NCBA Bank Tanzania has outlined an ambitious growth agenda focused on asset finance, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and digital financial services, following a year of stable earnings and strong balance sheet expansion.

The bank said it will prioritise high-impact segments where demand remains strong, positioning itself to deepen market penetration and strengthen customer relationships in an evolving financial landscape.

“Our priority is to accelerate growth in high-impact segments, particularly asset finance, SME banking, and digital financial services where we see strong demand and clear opportunity,” said the bank’s managing director, Mr Alex Mziray.

“We are building on our current momentum to deepen market penetration, strengthen customer relationships, and scale sustainably, he noted.

He added that the bank is guided by the Ubuntu philosophy of ‘I am because we are.’

"Our focus is on growing alongside our customers and enabling shared progress across the economy,” he added.

The forward-looking strategy follows a relatively resilient performance in 2025, when the bank recorded a modest 0.6 percent rise in profit to Sh16.1 billion, compared to Sh16.0 billion in 2024, despite pressure on margins across the sector.

At the same time, total assets grew by 17.8 percent to Sh604.0 billion from Sh512.8 billion.

This signalls increased customer confidence and a broader role in financing economic activity.

Operating and other income stood at Sh50.5 billion, while net interest income reached Sh38.5 billion, reflecting stable core revenue streams.

The bank’s renewed focus on asset finance is expected to support key sectors such as transport, trade and manufacturing, which remain central to Tanzania’s economic growth and job creation.

Corporate banking will continue to provide stability through disciplined lending and a strong deposit base, while digital banking is being scaled up to enhance access, efficiency and customer experience.

NCBA Tanzania’s strategy is further reinforced by its position within NCBA Group PLC, which reported total assets of Sh13.2 trillion, profit before tax of Sh516 billion and profit after tax of Sh433 billion for the year ended 2025.

Regional subsidiaries, including Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda, generated Sh66.6 billion in profit before tax, accounting for 13 percent of the Group’s earnings and highlighting the growing contribution of markets outside the Group’s traditional base.

NCBA Group managing director, Mr John Gachora, said the lender will continue investing in its core businesses while strengthening its regional footprint.

“Our performance reflects the strength of a diversified model and a strategy focused on sustainable growth. We have continued to invest in our core businesses, strengthen our regional footprint, and build a platform that delivers consistent value across markets,” he said.

At the local level, Mr Mziray said the bank’s approach balances regional scale with domestic relevance, enabling it to respond effectively to Tanzania’s market needs.