Perseus Sh457.7 billion investment set to boost jobs, revenue in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. Australia’s Perseus Mining says it has injected more than Sh457.7 billion into Tanzania’s economy ahead of the start of commercial production at the Nyanzaga Gold Project, scheduled for the first quarter of 2027.

The company, through its subsidiary Sotta Mining Corporation Limited, said the investment was made between July 2024 and March 2026 as construction of the gold mine in Sengerema District, Mwanza Region, continues.

It said Sh371.6 billion was spent on goods and services sourced from Tanzanian suppliers, while Sh60.7 billion was paid to the government in taxes and other statutory obligations. A further Sh25.1 billion went to employees’ salaries and benefits, with Sh305 million directed to community development projects.

Sotta Mining Corporation Country Manager Isaac Lupokela said the figures reflect the project’s commitment to generating economic and social benefits ahead of production.

“As part of our commitment to responsible and sustainable mining, we are focused on creating lasting value for local communities and the Tanzanian economy,” he said.

He said more than 3,600 people are currently employed at the construction site, including 281 direct employees, most of whom are Tanzanians recruited from surrounding communities.

Mr Lupokela said the company had also provided 202 training opportunities over the past year and established a Community Employment Committee to improve transparency in recruitment and boost local participation.

Beyond employment, the company said it has invested in community infrastructure, including water supply systems in Sotta East and Sotta West villages, as well as health and safety awareness programmes.

Construction is also ongoing for a replacement primary school, a second primary school and a dispensary, while the Ngoma Bypass Road project is expected to improve road safety and connectivity.

The Nyanzaga Gold Project, which is about 50 per cent complete, is estimated to contain around four million ounces of gold reserves and is expected to operate for at least 16 years once production begins.

Perseus Mining holds an 80 per cent stake in the project, while the Government of Tanzania owns the remaining 20 per cent through Sotta Mining Corporation Limited.