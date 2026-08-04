Win or bust for Twiga Stars in decisive Ivory Coast clash

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania's national women's football team, Twiga Stars, must beat Ivory Coast in their final Group B match today night to secure a place in the quarter-finals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The decisive encounter will kick off at 11pm East African Time, with Tanzania knowing that victory would guarantee their passage to the knockout stage regardless of the outcome of the other group fixture between Burkina Faso and defending champions South Africa.

The final round of Group B matches promises high drama as all four teams remain in contention for the two available quarter-final places.

Ivory Coast top the standings with four points from two matches after registering one win and one draw, while Burkina Faso and Tanzania are tied on three points.

South Africa, despite sitting at the bottom with one point, have not been eliminated and also retain a realistic chance of progressing.

The tightly contested group means every goal and every point will matter in determining the final standings. Twiga Stars head into the match encouraged by the fact that qualification remains firmly in their own hands.

A win would lift Tanzania to six points and automatically secure one of the top two positions in the group.

However, a draw or defeat would leave their fate dependent on the result of the Burkina Faso-South Africa encounter and the tournament's tie-breaking regulations.

According to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) competition regulations, head-to-head results are the first criterion used to separate teams that finish level on points, ahead of goal difference and goals scored.

That rule could prove decisive should two or more teams end the group stage with the same number of points, making Tuesday's encounter even more significant.

Ivory Coast, despite leading the group, are also under pressure as defeat could see them slip out of the qualification places depending on the result of the other match. Burkina Faso, currently second on goal difference, know victory over South Africa would almost certainly secure qualification, while South Africa can still progress if they beat Burkina Faso and Tanzania fail to defeat Ivory Coast.

The situation underlines just how competitive Group B has become, with none of the four teams guaranteed a place in the last eight before the final round of matches.

Unlike some of the other groups where qualification has already been decided, Group B will go down to the wire. For Tanzania, reaching the quarterfinals would represent one of the country's greatest achievements in women's football. Twiga Stars have shown significant progress in recent years, earning praise for their disciplined performances and growing competitiveness against some of the continent's strongest sides.

Their campaign has demonstrated resilience, and Tuesday's fixture now presents an opportunity to make history by reaching the knockout stage for the first time. Ivory Coast will, however, provide a stern test.

The West Africans have scored six goals in their opening two matches, the highest tally in the group, underlining their attacking threat.

Tanzania, meanwhile, have conceded only three goals, suggesting the contest could be decided by fine margins.