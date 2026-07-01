Chaumma sacks Mwalimu, appoints Kigaila acting Secretary-General

Dar es Salaam. The National Executive Council of the Chama cha Ukombozi wa Umma (Chaumma) has sacked its secretary-general, Mr Salum Mwalimu, and appointed Mr Benson Kigaila as acting secretary-general.

The decision followed a unanimous vote of no confidence by 31 members of the council, who accused Mr Mwalimu of several offences, including abuse of office and misappropriation of party funds.

Chaumma's Director of Organisation, Planning and Elections, Mr Ismail Kangeta, told The Citizen’s sister newspaper Mwananchi on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, that the council reached the decision during a meeting that concluded on Tuesday night.

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"We have revoked Mr Mwalimu's appointment and appointed Mr Kigaila to serve in an acting capacity," said Mr Kangeta.

Earlier on Tuesday, before his removal, Mr Mwalimu wrote to the party chairman Hashim Rungwe, requesting the formation of an independent committee to investigate the allegations against him, saying he was prepared to step aside to allow the inquiry to proceed without interference.