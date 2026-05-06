Rostam calls for Tanzania-Kenya economic integration

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian businessman Rostam Azizi has called for the creation of a single commercial system between Tanzania and Kenya, saying deeper economic integration is essential for unlocking investment, accelerating growth and securing the future of the region’s young population.

Speaking on behalf of the private sector at the Tanzania–Kenya Business Forum held in Dar es Salaam on Monday, Mr Azizi delivered his remarks in the presence of President Samia Suluhu Hassan and visiting Kenyan President William Ruto, who completed a two-day State visit to Tanzania yesterday.

He urged the two Heads of State to treat the visit as the beginning of a new economic chapter rather than a routine diplomatic engagement.

“This is not just another visit. It is the beginning of writing a new history in building a genuine economic partnership that transforms the future of our countries,” he said.

Mr Aziz said global geopolitical shifts were pushing countries towards new alliances defined by economic interest, adding that Tanzania and Kenya were strategically positioned to benefit from this transition due to their geography, ports and access to regional markets.

Call for integrated markets

He said the combined population of the two countries—projected to reach over 240 million by 2050—represented a powerful consumer and production base that could only be fully exploited through joint action.

By 2050, he noted, Tanzania is projected to grow into a one trillion-dollar economy, while Kenya could reach about $800 billion. However, he cautioned that these projections would not be automatic without deliberate cooperation.

“If we work in silos, we will underperform. If we work together as a single commercial system, we unlock the full potential of our markets and our people,” he said.

Mr Azizi stressed that with both countries facing rising fiscal pressures, governments alone could not drive development, adding that private capital must now take the lead.

He said global investors were ready to fund “bankable projects” provided risks were well structured and regulatory environments were predictable.

Shift from policy to execution

The businessman called for a shift from policy discussions to implementation, particularly through public-private partnerships (PPPs) and joint ventures between Tanzanian and Kenyan firms.

“PPP must not remain a policy concept; it must be execution,” he said.

He further urged governments to create predictable and transparent environments to attract long-term capital from domestic, regional and global investors.

Beyond economics, Mr Azizi also called for a change in mindset between citizens of the two countries, warning against rivalry and mistrust.

“We must recognise that we rise and fall together. Tanzanians should not view Kenyans as a threat and Kenyans should not celebrate when Tanzanians face challenges,” he said.

He added that the two countries were already deeply connected through shared culture, history and cross-border communities, describing the partnership as “natural rather than optional”.

Taifa Gas terminal expansion

Mr Azizi also invited the two Presidents to the upcoming commissioning of a major Taifa Gas terminal in Mombasa, which he said would be the largest of its kind in Africa from Cape to Cairo.

He said the company’s infrastructure network, including terminals in Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar and Mombasa, already demonstrated the viability of a single commercial system.

Under the model, bulk procurement and shared distribution would reduce costs, stabilise prices and improve supply efficiency across the region, covering countries including Somalia, South Sudan, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Malawi and Mozambique.

“This is a living example of what a single commercial system can achieve,” he said.