Smart classrooms take centre stage at technology exhibition

Dar es Salaam. Technology firm Petabyte Aircom, in collaboration with the Tanzania Institute of Education (TIE), has showcased its Peoplelink Smart Digital Interactive Classroom solution at the Tanzania Technology Community (TTC) exhibition, highlighting efforts to accelerate digital transformation in the education sector.

Speaking during the exhibition at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), Petabyte Aircom Marketing and Business Manager Navneet Vijay said the company’s participation reflects its commitment to supporting schools and higher learning institutions through innovative technology solutions.

He said smart classroom technologies are transforming teaching and learning methods while equipping students with digital skills and creativity needed in an increasingly technology-driven world.

The Director of Knowledge Management at the Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (Costech), Mr Samson Mwera, said innovations showcased by students demonstrate Tanzania’s growing capacity to nurture a generation capable of using science and technology to address development challenges.

Among the innovations displayed were a technology-based traffic management system aimed at reducing congestion at road intersections, a Smart Parking system to guide motorists to available parking spaces, and 3D printing technology for producing various items.

Mr Mwera said many students are already learning computer programming and demonstrating innovation skills despite being at early stages of their education.

He added that Costech plans to support promising innovators through financial assistance for projects that meet set criteria, enabling them to develop their ideas beyond exhibitions.

Meanwhile, TTC Director Baraka Yusuf Jacobo Magiri said the organisation is working with the government to strengthen technology education by building the capacity of teachers and students to adopt modern digital learning methods.

He called for the integration of coding, robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) into the national education curriculum, as well as increased investment in digital learning tools such as smart boards.

A senior teacher from Tegeta A Primary School in Ubungo Municipality said the exhibition had provided students with an opportunity to exchange ideas, showcase their talents and develop interest in using technology to solve real-life challenges.