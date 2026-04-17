Stanbic commits Sh500m to childhood project

Zanzibar. Stanbic Bank Tanzania has committed Sh500 million to support Zanzibar government’s early childhood development (ECD) programme in partnership with Save the Children.

The announcement was made on April 16, 2026, during the launch of the Adopt-an-ECD initiative, a public-private partnership aimed at expanding access to early learning services across Zanzibar.

At the event, held at the ministry of Education and Vocational Training, the bank handed over Sh185 million as the first phase of funding.

The initial investment will support the establishment of a model ECD centre at Kwerekwe Market to provide early learning services and enable parents, particularly women, to engage in economic activities.

The initiative targets gaps in access to early childhood services, especially for children aged between two and five.

Through the programme, partners aim to expand access to inclusive early learning, strengthen caregiver capacity, integrate services across health, nutrition and protection, and mobilise private sector investment.

Zanzibar Presidential Delivery Bureau (ZPDB) chief executive, Prof Mohammed Hafidh Khalfan, said partnerships are key to advancing early childhood development.

Ms Lela Muhamed Mussa, Minister of Education and Vocational Training (centre), receives a symbolic cheque from Stanbic Bank Tanzania valued at TZS 500 million during the launch of the Early Childhood Development (ECD) initiative in Zanzibar. On her left is Derick Lugemala, Chief Financial and Value Officer of Stanbic Bank Tanzania, and on her right is Angela Kauleni, Country Director for Save the Children Tanzania. Also present are Prof. Mohammed Hafidh Khalfan, Chief Executive Officer of the Presidential Delivery Bureau (far left), and Anna Athanas Paul, Minister of Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children (far right).

“Achieving Zanzibar’s vision for early childhood development requires strong partnerships, including with the private sector. Their contribution is vital in scaling sustainable programmes,” he said.

Minister for Education and Vocational Training Lela Muhamed Mussa said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to child development.

“Investing in early childhood development is investing in the future of Zanzibar. We call on more partners to support efforts to ensure children access quality care and early learning,” she said.

Stanbic Bank Tanzania chief financial and value officer Mr Derick Lugemala said the bank’s support aligns with its long-term focus on community investment.

“Our commitment reflects the belief that development begins early by giving children the right foundation to learn and grow. Supporting early childhood development contributes to economic participation and long-term growth,” he said.

Save the Children Tanzania country director Ms Angela Kauleni said partnerships are critical in delivering solutions that meet community needs.

“This initiative shows how collaboration can expand access to early childhood services and support children to learn and grow,” she said.

The Adopt-an-ECD initiative will establish different models of centres, including community-based, market-based and workplace-based facilities.