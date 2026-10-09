Tanga Port cuts ship waiting to five days

Tanga. The Port of Tanga has cut the time ships wait for services from between 10 and 20 days last financial year to a maximum of five days in the first three months of the current financial year.

Port manager Salehe Mbega said yesterday that more than 70 percent of ships handled between July and September arrived and began receiving services without significant waiting time.

“For the past three months, most ships arriving at Tanga Port have been served without waiting even for a day. Overall, we have reduced the waiting time from the 10 to 20 days we recorded last year to between zero and five days,” Mr Mbega said.

He was speaking to port stakeholders in Tanga during Customer Service Week.

The improvement has also reduced the time ships spend at berths, with most now completing operations within three to five days, while those taking longer generally leave within seven days.

Mr Mbega attributed the gains to measures taken by the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) to identify and address bottlenecks that had caused vessels to remain offshore for extended periods. He said the improvements had coincided with increased vessel traffic and cargo volumes.

Tanga Port handled 166 ships in the 2025/26 financial year, up from 150 in 2024/25 and above its target of 163 vessels. Cargo throughput rose to 2.179 million tonnes from 1.3 million tonnes the previous financial year, surpassing the 1.65 million-tonne target. “This shows that the improvements at Tanga Port are not only about handling more ships, but also about improving our capacity to handle cargo efficiently,” Mr Mbega said. He said long waiting times had previously triggered complaints from customers over delayed cargo and trucks arriving before consignments could be loaded.

“Last year, I received many calls from customers complaining that ships had stayed for a long time waiting to berth or that their trucks had arrived but the cargo had not been loaded."

Over these three months, those calls have reduced significantly,” he said.

Oil tankers have also benefited, with some now waiting for less than two days before entering the service area and completing their operations, he said.

Mr Mbega said the gains reflected closer cooperation among TPA, shipping companies, clearing and forwarding agents, customers and other stakeholders.

“We have started going the extra mile in practice. This efficiency is not the result of TPA alone, but of cooperation among all stakeholders,” he said.

Seafront Shipping manager Amri Sufiani Kagembe said the company had witnessed improved port services and fewer delays.