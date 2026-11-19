







Dar es Salaam. Small-scale miners in Tanzania have called on commercial banks to dedicate between 0.05 and one per cent of their profits to financing the sector, arguing that such support would help address persistent capital shortages and unlock investment opportunities.

The proposal was made by Tanzania Small-Scale Miners Federation Vice-President Victor Tesha during the opening of the seventh Tanzania Mining and Investment Conference (TMIC) on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

Mr Tesha said limited access to finance remained one of the biggest challenges facing small-scale miners, particularly those with mining pits but without licences, who lacked the capital and resources needed to develop their operations.

He urged commercial banks to channel part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) allocations towards financing initiatives targeting miners at the grassroots level.

“Banks made a combined profit of Sh1.2 trillion between January and September this year. We are asking them to use part of their CSR funds to support small-scale miners, particularly those at the lowest level of the sector,” he said.

Mr Tesha said such funding would enable miners who already had mining pits but lacked the financial capacity to develop them to expand their operations.

“We are asking banks to support us through CSR allocations so that we can help our small-scale miners. We are your customers, and some of the profits you make can be channelled back to support us,” he said.

He said the federation was also working with the government and the Ministry of Minerals to establish a miners' bank that would provide loans to small-scale operators and help them grow their businesses.

The proposed institution, he added, was part of efforts to implement President Samia Suluhu Hassan's directives on improving access to financial services for miners.

Mr Tesha also highlighted opportunities for greater local participation in mineral processing, citing a Tanzanian youth-led company developing a gold refinery as an example of investment that could help retain more value from the country's mineral resources.

He said such ventures deserved greater support as Tanzania sought to shift from exporting raw minerals towards domestic processing and value addition.

He further proposed establishing an East African Miners' Federation to bring together small-scale mining stakeholders from across the region.

The proposed organisation would provide a common platform for miners to address shared challenges, explore investment opportunities and strengthen their collective voice on policies affecting the industry.

Meanwhile, Stanbic Bank Tanzania Acting Head of Corporate and Investment Banking Erick Mushi said the mining industry's growth depended not only on mining companies but also on the strength of local businesses supplying goods and services.

“Every mining operation depends on contractors, transporters and suppliers of goods and services. This is where a significant share of the value generated from our mineral resources can remain in the country,” he said.

Mr Mushi said Stanbic continued to work with the government and other stakeholders to facilitate investment in strategic sectors, including mining, drawing on its more than 30 years of experience in Tanzania.

He said the bank had provided more than $100 million in financing to mining companies operating in the country.