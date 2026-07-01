Tanzania seeks bigger role in mining supplies industry

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is seeking to strengthen its position in the mining supplies industry through investment in local manufacturing aimed at reducing reliance on imported products and expanding value addition within the sector.

The move follows discussions between minister for Minerals Anthony Mavunde and the owner and managing director of China’s Oriental Casting and Forging Ltd, Hou Songcun, on plans to establish a steel grinding balls factory in Tanzania.

Steel grinding balls are used in mineral processing plants to crush and grind ore before extraction and are among the key consumables used in mining operations.

Local production is expected to improve access to supplies for both large and small-scale miners while supporting industries linked to the sector.

Mr Mavunde invited the company to establish the plant at the Buzwagi Special Economic Zone in Kahama District, Shinyanga Region, an area being developed for industries supporting mining, mineral processing and value addition.

He said Tanzania’s mining growth strategy should extend beyond extraction and mineral exports to include manufacturing equipment and industrial inputs required by mining companies.

“Our objective is to ensure that large and small-scale miners in Tanzania can access more of the products they need locally, without depending heavily on imports,” he said.

According to Mr Mavunde, growth in mining activities has increased demand for reliable and competitively priced inputs. He said local production could reduce supply delays, lower operating costs and create employment opportunities.

He added that investment in industries linked to mining would allow more value generated by the sector to remain within the domestic economy.

Mr Hou said Oriental Casting and Forging Ltd was ready to invest in Tanzania, citing the country’s investment environment and continued expansion of the mining sector.