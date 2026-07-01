Digital towers to revolutionise safety across remote airstrips

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania could soon improve safety at some of its most isolated airstrips without constructing expensive control towers if a locally developed digital aviation system receives regulatory approval.

The proposed technology, developed by Eardrum Technologies, seeks to connect remote airstrips with existing Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) control towers through high-definition surveillance cameras, fibre-optic connectivity and intelligent software that enables air traffic controllers to monitor aircraft movements in real time from miles away.

If adopted, the system could initially be deployed at Seronera Airstrip in Serengeti National Park before being expanded to other remote aerodromes across the country, offering what its developers describe as a safer, cheaper and more efficient alternative to building conventional air traffic control towers.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Citizen, Eardrum Technologies Founder and Chief Executive Officer Florian Rutabingwa said the innovation was inspired by a longstanding challenge facing Tanzania's aviation sector—providing reliable air traffic control services to remote airstrips where constructing and staffing full control towers is financially difficult.

"We asked ourselves whether it was really necessary to build a physical control tower at every remote airstrip when today's technology allows controllers to see exactly what is happening from another location in real time," he said.

"That became the foundation of our innovation."

He explained that the proposed system replicates what an air traffic controller would normally see from the top of a conventional control tower by using multiple ultra-high-definition cameras mounted strategically around an airstrip.

The cameras continuously transmit live images through a secure fibre-optic network to an existing TCAA control tower, where controllers monitor aircraft arrivals, departures, runway conditions, weather changes and wildlife movement using specially designed software.

"The cameras are positioned in a way that provides the same viewing angle a controller would have from a physical tower," Mr Rutabingwa explained.

"Our software combines all camera feeds into one operational screen, allowing controllers to zoom, rotate cameras, detect movement and respond immediately whenever there is a potential safety risk."

According to the proposal, four long-range cameras would provide overlapping coverage extending up to three kilometres in every direction, eliminating blind spots across the operational area. The cameras are capable of rotating 360 degrees and include optical zoom and thermal imaging technology to improve visibility during poor weather conditions and at night.

Unlike ordinary CCTV systems, he said, the technology is specifically designed for aviation operations where every second matters.

"It is not just about watching cameras," he said.

"The software analyses information, detects movement, alerts controllers and allows them to control every camera remotely. Everything happens in real time."

The proposed system would also establish an on-site control room connected directly to the main control tower through secure communication channels while backup power systems and redundant network connections would ensure uninterrupted operations even during power outages or communication failures.

One of the biggest challenges in remote aviation, particularly inside national parks, is the presence of wildlife near runways.

Mr Rutabingwa said the technology could significantly reduce such risks by allowing controllers and park authorities to detect animals approaching the runway long before aircraft land or take off.

"The system gives everyone more time to react," he said.

"Controllers, pilots and park management can immediately identify any obstruction and take appropriate action before it becomes dangerous."

The proposal notes that the surveillance system could also support wildlife conservation by recording valuable footage for ecological research while ensuring minimal environmental disruption because only a limited number of cameras and communication structures would be required.

Unlike satellite or mobile internet connections, Eardrum Technologies recommends fibre-optic infrastructure as the backbone of the system because it provides much higher bandwidth, lower latency and greater reliability for transmitting high-definition live video.

Mr Rutabingwa said maintaining latency below 80 milliseconds is critical because controllers require virtually instantaneous images when directing aircraft.

"If there is even a slight delay in what controllers see, aviation safety can be compromised," he said.

"That is why fibre optics remain the best option for this kind of operation."

According to the proposal, the system also incorporates automated monitoring tools that constantly assess network performance, camera functionality and software health while cybersecurity measures protect the network against hacking, malware and unauthorised access.

Perhaps the biggest attraction, Mr Rutabingwa said, is cost.

Building and staffing conventional air traffic control towers in remote locations can require substantial investment in infrastructure, equipment and personnel.

Under the proposed model, existing TCAA control towers would instead supervise remote airstrips digitally, significantly reducing construction and staffing costs while making better use of existing air traffic controllers.

"We are not replacing air traffic controllers," he stressed.

"We are giving them better tools to manage more locations safely from existing facilities."The proposal estimates that, once fully developed, one designated control tower could supervise more than eight remote aerodromes through customised software capable of displaying multiple airfields simultaneously.

Mr Rutabingwa said the innovation has already been validated by successful international examples.

Countries including Sweden, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Romania and the United States already operate remote digital towers where controllers safely manage aircraft without being physically located at the airport.

London City Airport has used a digital remote tower since 2021, while Scandinavian Mountains Airport has relied on similar technology since 2019. Cranfield Airport in the United Kingdom also introduced a remote digital control tower in 2018.

"Tanzania does not need to reinvent the technology," he said.

"The concept has already proven successful internationally. Our role has been to develop a solution that addresses Tanzania's unique operational environment, especially remote tourism airstrips."

He believes the innovation could eventually benefit tourism, conservation and emergency aviation services by extending air traffic control coverage to previously underserved locations.

According to the proposal, TCAA would benefit by expanding air traffic services without constructing additional towers, while Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa) would strengthen aviation safety, wildlife protection and tourism management through continuous monitoring of remote airstrips.