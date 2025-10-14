Tanzanian youth find new hope as Daywaka transforms job hunting into dignity and opportunity

Dar es Salaam. For many young people in Tanzania, finding work has long been a frustrating challenge.

Access to capital, reliable markets, and job opportunities often feels out of reach, leaving many talented youth sidelined despite their skills.

Even when opportunities do arise, navigating the system usually requires connections that are unavailable to the average job seeker.

It was out of this gap that Tanzanian innovators launched DayWaka, a digital platform designed to connect skilled individuals to real income opportunities with no formal certificates required. The platform is built on one guiding principle, work creates dignity.

Every task, whether a one-hour gig or a multi-vendor tender, is treated as a chance to grow skills, build reputation, and generate income. By making opportunities visible, fair, and easy to access, DayWaka transforms small actions into meaningful, lasting change.

Speaking to Business Daily, Director and CEO of DayWaka Ezekiel Segele, explained that tenders and contracts are often dominated by established businesses, leaving smaller operators at a disadvantage.

“DayWaka was created to level the playing field,” he said. “We make local tenders fair, competitive, and transparent so that small suppliers can compete and win business. That commitment to fairness became the foundation of our platform.” Rather than forcing people to choose between formal and informal work, DayWaka bridges the two worlds.

Small businesses can post tenders and receive competitive bids, while individuals can find gigs or offer services without the need for formal qualifications.

Trust within the community is reinforced through ratings, reviews, and verification, while money stays local, multiplying benefits across families and neighborhoods.

The platform is simple to use. Anyone who registers can post a job, submit bids, or match with available opportunities.

This accessibility is what makes DayWaka revolutionary. By providing a steady stream of work that is visible and easy to access, the platform helps reduce idleness and fosters productive routines, particularly for young people who are often left on the sidelines. “When money circulates locally, small businesses and households strengthen,” Mr Segele said.

“Paid work creates constructive routines and restores dignity.” For those without formal certificates, DayWaka is especially empowering. Users build reputations online through completed tasks, client feedback, and ratings, turning experience and reliability into a form of digital credibility.

Even basic skills, when visible to the community, can translate into steady income. “People who lacked formal qualifications can now build livelihoods and trusted reputations,” Mr Segele added.

“The platform makes it easy to find work in your own community and connect with people who can help you grow.”

The system also caters to larger employers and corporate organizations through SMART HIRE, an AI-powered feature that helps match candidates to job needs efficiently. Whether hiring for factories, offices, or large projects, companies can quickly identify qualified candidates while supporting neighborhood-level economic growth.

DayWaka is more than just a job board. It is a tool for strengthening local economies, encouraging trust, and supporting small businesses.

Mr Segele envisions expanding the platform city-to-city, using a low-friction, human-centered approach to remove barriers so that anyone can participate, regardless of education or documentation.

Partnerships with community organisations, microfinance institutions, and small business associations further extend the platform’s reach, providing financial guidance and mentorship alongside opportunities for work.

Since its launch, DayWaka has become a symbol of what technology can achieve when designed with inclusivity in mind. It shows that when work is accessible and fair, communities thrive.