Mombasa Club beat Dar Leopards RFC in Rugby showdown

Dar es Salaam. Mombasa Sports Club delivered a commanding performance to defeat Dar Leopards RFC 54–7 in a thrilling men’s 15s rugby encounter held on Saturday at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM).

The visitors from Kenya showed their class early on, displaying sharp attacking play, tactical discipline, and clinical finishing to take control of the match.

Despite the heavy defeat, the Leopards fought bravely, with Tobi Kallaghe, Reuben Crothers, and Vasco Mworia standing out in a spirited performance that earned plenty of applause from the home crowd.

Mombasa’s powerful No. 8, Luke Omotto, was named Player of the Match after an outstanding all-round display, leading from the front in attack and defence and proving instrumental in the visitors’ dominance at the breakdown.

The fixture, proudly hosted and sponsored by Clyde & Co, was more than just a contest as it was a vibrant celebration of rugby and community in Tanzania.

The lively crowd, which included sponsors, alumni, and rugby enthusiasts, enjoyed a full day of action and hospitality, with Painted Dog Craft Gin ensuring fans stayed refreshed throughout.

The day kicked off with an entertaining curtain-raiser featuring the Dar Cheetahs, the women’s contact side of the Dar Leopards.

Founded in 2024, the Cheetahs showcased major strides in their structure, skill, and physicality, reflecting the steady rise of women’s rugby in Tanzania.

Their progress has been greatly supported by the French Embassy in Dar es Salaam, which continues to play a key role in promoting and developing the women’s game nationally.

Clyde & Co, the only law firm with seven fully integrated offices across Africa, has been a major partner in the Leopards’ rugby journey throughout 2025.

The firm’s Africa Chair, Peter Kasanda who is a former Leopards Chair and player, attended and hosted the event alongside several clients, underscoring the strong link between corporate support and sports development.

As the dust settled, talk quickly turned to the future, with discussions already underway to revive the historic “Mamba Cup” in 2026, a triangular, home-and-away series between Dar, Arusha, and Mombasa.