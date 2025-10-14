Pacome, Dube to join Yanga camp in Malawi for CAF Cup

Dar es Salaam. Three key Young Africans (Yanga) players, Pacome Zouzoua, Prince Dube, and Duke Abuya are set to rejoin the team ahead of the first leg of the CAF Champions League second preliminary round match against Silver Strikers FC in Lilongwe, Malawi.

Currently, the trio is away on national team duty for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Pacome Zouzoua is with Ivory Coast, preparing to face Kenya’s Harambee Stars today in Abidjan.

Duke Abuya is with Kenya, while Prince Dube, representing Zimbabwe, is expected to join the team from South Africa. According to sources within the club, Yanga are scheduled to depart Tanzania on Thursday ahead of their Saturday fixture at Bingu National Stadium, with kickoff set for 4:00 PM East African Time.

The source further confirmed that additional squad members, Celestin Ecua, Lassine Kouma (both from Chad), as well as Bakari Mwamnyeto, Israel Mwenda, and Ibrahim “Bacca” Hamad (all with Tanzania’s Taifa Stars) are set to report back to Dar es Salaam tomorrow to resume preparations.

Meanwhile, the rest of the squad is actively training at Avic Town, fine-tuning tactics and match readiness.

Job Dickson and Clement Mzize, who have been sidelined due to injuries, have joined training sessions in a limited capacity.

Their participation in the upcoming match will be determined by the final medical assessments, with current indications suggesting a 50-50 chance of inclusion.

The club’s preparation strategy appears focused on balancing fitness, recovery, and tactical readiness.

With multiple players returning from international duty, head coach Patrick Aussems is expected to have more options for squad rotation, especially in crucial positions that can influence the outcome of this CAF Champions League tie.

Yanga will be aiming to establish an advantage in the first leg before heading into the return fixture. Sources say the team is working on intense tactical drills, defensive organization, and attacking fluidity, ensuring the squad is ready for the high-pressure environment of Lilongwe.

The return of Zouzoua, Dube, and Abuya is seen as a significant boost for the Tanzanian giants, given their international experience and recent form.

Meanwhile, the integration of partially fit players like Job and Mzize could add depth to the squad, provided they pass fitness tests.

With CAF Champions League ambitions at stake, Yanga’s management and coaching staff are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the team is fully prepared.