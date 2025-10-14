Thanking Mwalimu Nyerere for building a tribeless nation

Dar es Salaam. As the nation marks 26 years since the passing of the Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere, Tanzanians continue to live the dream of a country he built, one where “everything is possible.”

Since his death in 1999, Tanzania has held five general elections. On October 29 the country will head to the polls for the sixth time, reaffirming the democratic legacy that Mwalimu Nyerere laid down, a legacy in which Tanzania remains the land of equal opportunity for all.

Mwalimu built a foundation on which every Tanzanian, regardless of background, origin, or family lineage, can aspire to be anything. From humble beginnings, young people have risen to leadership and influence.

Felix Mkosamali, a 24-year-old student from a modest background, contested and won a parliamentary seat while still in his first year at St Augustine University. Likewise, figures such as Zitto Kabwe, David Kafulila, John Mnyika and Mwigulu Nchemba emerged from ordinary families to serve as Members of Parliament.





In Tanzania, success has no set path. It embraces those who dare to pursue their dreams. From Kariakoo’s hustlers such as Sanda Yenga “Sandaland” and Fred Ngajiro “Vunjabei,” who are now billionaires and business leaders, to young entrepreneurs winning major contracts with football clubs like Young Africans and Simba, Mwalimu’s vision of possibility remains alive.

A nation of equal opportunity

From Nyerere to Samia Suluhu Hassan, Tanzania’s six presidents have each carved their own path without family privilege or inherited political power. That continuity of merit-based leadership is part of Mwalimu’s enduring gift.

Even among Tanzania’s wealthiest individuals, none are children of political leaders. This reflects Nyerere’s belief that the country belongs to every citizen. From a poor child in Kizimkazi who became President, to another from Buhigwe, Philip Mpango, now Vice President and Kassim Majaliwa from Ruangwa, who rose to become Prime Minister—all exemplify the equality Nyerere envisioned.

He could have chosen to hand over power to one of his children upon retirement but refused, affirming that Tanzania belonged to all, not to the Nyerere family of Butiama.

The country’s business history tells similar stories. Reginald Mengi, who grew up herding livestock, became one of Tanzania’s most successful industrialists. Said Bakhresa, once a small snack vendor, is now a billionaire.

These stories are possible because Nyerere nurtured a nation that believes in hard work, discipline and equality before the law. Every Tanzanian, he taught, has the right to pursue legitimate business and prosperity.

No tribe owns Tanzania

Through the Arusha Declaration of 1967, Nyerere bound leaders to integrity and humility, rejecting the notion that anyone deserved more than others.

In the Tanzania he built, every tribe, from the Wanyakyusa and Wanyamwezi to the Wapare, Wamakonde and Wazaramo, was recognised and made to feel part of the nation. Over 120 ethnic groups coexist peacefully, united by their shared Tanzanian identity.

Inter-tribal marriages are commonplace, symbolising the inclusiveness Mwalimu envisioned. A Mkerewe can settle in Arusha or a Mfipa in Tanga without being made to feel like a stranger. Wherever one travels within the country, Tanzania feels like home.

Religious tolerance also stands as one of Nyerere’s lasting legacies. Citizens are free to worship as they wish and no one faces discrimination based on faith. Both public and private institutions employ people of all religions. A Christian-owned company may have mostly Muslim workers, while a Muslim-owned organisation may employ Christians and non-believers alike.

An enduring legacy

Twenty-six years after his passing, Tanzanians remember Mwalimu Nyerere with gratitude for building a just and inclusive nation. His leadership created institutions and values that continue to define Tanzania’s stability and unity.

When compared to many African nations that experienced turmoil after independence, Tanzania’s peace and cohesion stand out as proof of Nyerere’s vision and wisdom.