TECH Global University consolidates its position as the online Harvard thanks to its excellent international faculty

The famous American writer William Arthur Ward used to say that “teaching is more than imparting knowledge; it is inspiring change.” This is a statement that today, with online education, makes more sense than ever and for which the role of the teacher is key. It is exactly on this principle that the educational mission of TECH Global University, the world's largest online university according to Forbes, is based, which has made teaching excellence its introduction letter.

Several studies highlight that teacher quality is one of the most influential factors in academic success. According to a recent UNESCO report, “the experience and commitment of teachers are essential to improving educational outcomes.” Furthermore, an article published by The Chronicle of Higher Education points out that teachers with international experience not only bring advanced technical knowledge, but also enrich students' cultural perspectives, preparing them for a globalized world.

It is in this context that what is now the world's best online university, TECH Global University, has earned the label of the “online Harvard.” This is not only because of its high academic quality, supported by the 99% employability rate it guarantees to its students, but also due to its extensive and comprehensive investment of having the best international teaching staff on the current university scene.

TECH Global University, also awarded with the Google Premier Partner badge, has international teachers specialized in each area of study it teaches. This is a transforming vision that seeks to “bring closer and diversify university education to make it accessible in all corners of the world,” according to Manuel Sánchez-Cascado de Fuentes, CEO of the TECH Education Group.

This diversity not only guarantees a rich and multifaceted education, but also “fosters a learning environment that transcends borders, allowing students to obtain a global and up-to-date vision of their respective disciplines,” says Sánchez-Cascado. This is a milestone that has allowed the university to grow unstoppably over the last decade, also boasting a rating of 4.9 out of 5 after more than 2,500 reviews on the well-known rating website Trustpilot, famous for validating the veracity of each of the opinions expressed.

An International TOP faculty

TECH Global University’s student preference and intrinsic reputation rest on several pillars. One of them, the most important from the academic point of view, is its robust teaching staff. This is a faculty that includes international names related to technology transnationals such as Google and Amazon, leading members of the banking sector such as executives of Mastercard, as well as global multinationals such as Coca-Cola and Shell, among others.

Another important facet is its academic diversity, with 20 faculties covering the most relevant areas of knowledge and their practical application. In all of them, the teaching staff also becomes the backbone of academic excellence, since it allows students to interconnect scientific research with the most current and demanding professional reality.

TECH Global University: leader in healthcare education

Since its founding just over a decade ago, TECH Global University has positioned itself as a leading university in the healthcare field. This has attracted internationally renowned professionals to its faculty and has allowed it to establish close ties with 4 centers that are among the Top 5 best hospitals in the world. From the first of these, Mayo Clinic's renowned network of centers, TECH Global University boasts 6 Guest Directors linked to different areas of Medicine and Nursing.

Doctors Michael Hinni, who heads the Department of Head and Neck Surgery at Mayo Clinic, Susan Linder, Director of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the Cleveland Clinic, David Lin, Director of the Neurorecovery Clinic at Massachusetts General Hospital and Konstantinos Aronis, Director of the Complex Adult Congenital Heart Disease Ablation Program at The Johns Hopkins Hospital, are just some of the lecturers who complete an excellent teaching staff.

Another of the international exponents of mandatory reference in this International TOP teaching staff is Dr. Federico Foschi, director of the Endodontic Training Program at Health Education England in London, United Kingdom. This expert offers very complete Masterclasses through TECH Global University, with which he seeks to “transmit passion for Endodontics.”

Another relevant name in the healthcare field is Dr. Stefan G. Hofmann, who participates in the Professional Master's Degree in Cognitive-Behavioral Psychology at TECH Global University. This renowned expert has dedicated most of his professional career to addressing anxiety disorders using the most innovative Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy techniques. He has received numerous awards and has been included in the worldwide list of Highly Cited Researchers.

He is also the Alexander von Humboldt Professor of Translational Clinical Psychology and the Department of Clinical Psychology at the Philipps University of Marburg in Germany and is currently the Director of the Psychotherapy and Emotion Research Laboratory at the Center for Anxiety and Related Disorders at Boston University.

Business and entrepreneurial leadership, from the best 100% online education

TECH Global University not only stands out in the healthcare field; its School of Business, the world's largest, has also established itself as an international benchmark in executive education. A distinctive feature of this institution is its ability to connect students with active business leaders who convey their knowledge and experience directly to the virtual classroom. This approach allows future executives not only to learn the theory, but also to immerse themselves in the day-to-day practice of global business, receiving first-hand advice and strategies from those who set the standard in their respective industries. In this way, TECH Global University is positioned as a talent incubator for the generations that will lead companies in an ever-changing business environment, driven by technology and innovation.

Among the TECH Global University School of Business' most renowned faculty are internationally renowned professionals such as Romi Arman, director of Digital Transformation (CDO) at Shell Energy Corporation; Scott Stevenson, director of Digital Marketing at Warner Bros. Discovery; Andrea La Sala, Global Director of Brand and Merchandising of Armani Exchange at Giorgio Armani; and Rick Gauthier, Regional IT Director at Amazon. The presence of these leaders not only enriches the education, but also provides students with a privileged vision of current trends, real challenges and strategic solutions that are implemented in the most influential companies in the world. Interacting with these practicing executives gives students a competitive edge by enabling them to understand how key decisions are made in real time and how adaptation and innovation are essential in a globalized marketplace.

Technological innovation and video games in the academic core

Rebeca Hwang, director of the Thunderbird School of Global Management at the University of Arizona, is another of the personalities joining the teaching staff of the institution. This expert is considered a true reference in the field of management of companies with high technological capital, an area in which she also innovates with pioneering resources such as Artificial Intelligence.

“It is very important to learn about advances in Artificial Intelligence for business management in the digital world, because everything is changing,” said the expert in a statement to the TECH Global University Communication team. This premise underpins the Masterclasses that this specialist offers throughout the Professional Master's Degree in Creation and Entrepreneurship in Digital Business at TECH Global University.

Thanks to her teaching, graduates “will be in a better position to apply some of these tools in entrepreneurship and the business creation process, ahead of their competitors. And, in addition to the technological repercussions of the AI revolution, they will be given very clear keys in leadership, culture and other soft skills, which should be acquired as part of a business degree.”

Another name with undoubted prominence in the technology scene that can be linked to TECH Global University's faculty is Joshua Singh. With more than 20 years of professional experience in the video game industry, he has worked with reputable companies in the industry such as Wildlife Studios, Wavedash Games, Blizzard Entertainment and Riot Games. The successes of the projects he has worked on, such as Marvel's Spider-Man 2, League of Legends and Overwatch, has led him to his current position as Art Director at Marvel Entertainment.

Sports and High-Performance Training

TECH Global University is the official university of the NBA, a fact that has linked the institution to the best sports specialists in the world. For this reason, it is possible to identify in its faculty professionals such as the renowned high-performance coach of the Boston Celtics, Isaiah Covington, among many others.

This specialist has developed his professional work in the most competitive and demanding basketball league in the world. In this way, he has been a key element in the recovery and performance improvement of players in iconic teams such as the Golden State Warriors, contributing his experience in the design of personalized rehabilitation and physical conditioning programs.

Among the Sports Science experts collaborating with TECH Global University, the profile of Tyler Friedrich, Director of Sports Performance and Applied Sports Science at Stanford, also stands out. His work in data analysis, especially through the Catapult athlete GPS system, and his integration of sports technology in physical conditioning programs, have consolidated him as a reference in optimizing the results of the best exponents of disciplines such as soccer, swimming, volleyball or field hockey in the United States.

Social Sciences and their impact on today's research world

Alexander Carter is Director of Philosophy and Interdisciplinary Studies at the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom. From that position, he has promoted projects for the study of philosophical dilemmas, fostering the acquisition of greater critical and creative thinking among researchers. This expert also comes to TECH Global University as International Guest Director, demonstrating the prominence that the University gives to Humanities.

Also among the international faculty of TECH Global University is Fayyaz Vellani. This specialist, in addition to directing the Research Program at the College House of the University of Pennsylvania, has conducted several studies on Disability, Geopolitics and Sustainable Development and its impact on the contemporary world, and has received the Award of Excellence from the International Journal of Diversity.





TECH is the World’s Largest Online University

TECH is the world’s largest online university. With an impressive catalog of more than 14,000 educational programs available in 11 languages, it is positioned as a leader in employability, with a 99% job placement rate.

It is officially recognized in America, such as TECH Universidad (Mexico). It also has a strong presence in Africa, with TECH RUCU University (Tanzania) and TECH Euromed University (Morocco), and in Europe through TECH Global University (Andorra) and TECH Universidad (Spain).

Thanks to its international scope, TECH has a presence in more than 150 countries and has twice been recognized by the Financial Times as one of the 250 fastest-growing companies in Europe in recent years. This has allowed it to become the official University of the NBA, offering exclusive programs taught by outstanding managers, coaches and former players of the world's top basketball league.

On the other hand, the prestigious Forbes magazine has distinguished it as the “world's best online university,” highlighting its innovative learning methodology, Relearning, as well as the implementation of the Harvard Case Method.

In addition, it boasts an Ivy League faculty, at the level of Harvard or Stanford. Its more than 6,000 professors work in the best companies, organizations and institutions in the world. The largest multinationals (Amazon, Apple, Google, Nike...), the best hospitals (Mayo Clinic, MD Anderson Cancer Center...) and the best sports institutions (Boston Celtics, Dallas Cowboys...) collaborate with their best professionals to lead TECH's academic programs.

The quality of its digital infrastructure and its high educational standards have been recognized by Google with Google Premier Partnerstatus, a distinction reserved only for the top 3% of online institutions.