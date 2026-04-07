Commission probing Tanzania election violence gets fresh extension to April 24

Dar es Salaam. The appointing authority has granted a further 21 days to the commission investigating breaches of the peace during and after the October 2025 General Election, pushing the deadline for completing its work to April 24, 2026.

According to a statement published in the Government Gazette dated April 4, and signed by the commission’s chairperson, retired Chief Justice Mohammed Chande Othman, the extension follows a request by the commission to allow it to complete key stages of its inquiry.

“The appointing authority has approved the request for additional time for the Commission investigating incidents of breach of peace during and after the October 2025 General Election and has therefore granted it a further twenty-one (21) days to complete its work on or before April 24, 2026,” the statement reads.

The Government Gazette explains that the extension will enable the commission to complete analysis of evidence, information and views received during the inquiry.

“The reasons for granting the extension include enabling the Commission to complete analysis of evidence, information and views received, and to give forensic experts an opportunity to examine some newly submitted exhibits,” the statement adds.

According to the notice, the additional time will also allow the commission to finalise preparation of its report for submission to the President, as well as prepare translations of the document.

The commission began executing its mandate on November 20, 2025, and was initially expected to complete its work within 90 days.

However, the timeframe was extended earlier, with the commission directed to submit its report to the President on or before April 3, 2026.

Following the previous extension, the commission said more citizens than anticipated continued to come forward to provide testimonies, information and views on incidents linked to the election period.

As a result, additional evidence and submissions from members of the public and other stakeholders continued to be received, making it difficult for the commission to conclude its work within the earlier extended timeframe.

“The Commission continues to thank citizens and all stakeholders who co-operated during the investigation, including those who appeared before the Commission to provide evidence, information and views; those who called or sent messages; those who submitted written information; and those who communicated through social media,” the statement reads.