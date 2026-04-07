Madina intensifies training ahead of KLGU Open in Kenya

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s top female golfer Madina Idd has stepped up her preparations as she intensifies training ahead of the KLGU Open Meeting set to take place in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Tanzanian golfer is expected to compete in the prestigious three day tournament scheduled for April 10 to April 12 at the renowned Royal Nairobi Golf Club. The event, organised by the Kenya Ladies Golf Union, is one of the most prominent fixtures on the East African golfing calendar.

In the build up to the competition, Madina has been sharpening various aspects of her game, with a strong focus on accuracy, consistency and course management, key elements required to succeed in a demanding 54 hole medal play format.

The tournament is recognised as both a Golfer of the Year and World Amateur Golf Ranking event, meaning performances will carry significant weight in regional and international standings. Speaking ahead of the event, Madina expressed confidence in her form, noting that recent training sessions have improved her overall performance.

She believes her growing experience in high level competitions will be crucial as she prepares to face a strong field of elite amateur golfers from across the region. The Royal Nairobi Golf Club is expected to provide a stern test for all participants.

Known for its well manicured fairways, challenging greens and strategic layout, the course demands both technical precision and mental resilience. For Idd, adapting quickly to course conditions will be essential if she is to mount a serious challenge for top honours. The KLGU Open Meeting offers more than just a chance to win silverware.

It provides players with an opportunity to earn valuable ranking points while gaining exposure on a bigger stage. For Idd, the tournament represents another important step in her career as she continues to establish herself among East Africa’s top female golfers.