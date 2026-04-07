Why Tanzania is tightening controls on inefficient electrical appliances

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is entering a truly transformative phase in its energy sector, preparing to enforce national energy efficiency standards aimed at strengthening economic resilience, national industrialisation, and environmental sustainability.

During a recent Policy Forum breakfast debate, officials, regulators, and stakeholders outlined the roadmap for the commencement of Minimum Energy Performance Standards (MEPS) and energy labelling, mandatory in the 2026/27 financial year.

The transition marks a decisive shift from policy formulation to practical implementation of regulations designed to ensure efficient energy use, reduce electricity demand, and promote responsible consumption.

Officials said the move forms part of broader national efforts to manage growing energy needs and protect consumers from high operating costs associated with inefficient electrical appliances.

A standards officer from the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS), Mr Spiradson Kagaba, said the country is moving from conceptual planning to technical enforcement.

He explained that the new framework introduces a consumer-friendly rating system intended to help households and businesses understand appliance performance before purchase.

“Under the system, each appliance will carry a star label indicating its level of energy efficiency. A zero-star rating represents low efficiency and higher electricity consumption, while a five-star rating indicates the highest efficiency and reduced power usage,” he told the forum.

Mr Kagaba said labels will also provide detailed information on estimated annual electricity consumption, enabling consumers to calculate their expected monthly expenses.

He said the enforcement phase will officially begin in July 2026, coinciding exactly with the start of the 2026/27 fiscal year, and will require manufacturers to submit product samples to TBS for testing and certification before mass production is authorised.

“Imported products will undergo strict inspection at entry points to ensure compliance. The first group of regulated products will include air conditioners, televisions, industrial motors, electric fans, and lighting equipment,” said Mr Kagaba.

He said the bureau is working to include cooking technologies, such as pressure cookers and improved cooking stoves, to promote energy efficiency in domestic settings.

This expansion, he said, aims to close compliance gaps and ensure the market offers only high-quality, approved equipment.

The Commissioner for Electricity and Renewable Energy in the Ministry of Energy, Mr Innocent Luoga, described the transition as a defining moment in moving from policy to practice.

He said that while Tanzania has a National Energy Efficiency Strategy, implementation is now the central focus.

“The objective is to turn policy documents into practical results benefiting citizens and the economy,” he said.

Mr Luoga explained that MEPS and energy labelling are strategic transformation instruments specifically designed to improve productivity and protect the environment.

“By restricting the importation of inefficient appliances, the government expects to reduce national electricity demand and improve reliability,” he said.

He noted that energy savings achieved through improved standards may enable the country to postpone investment in new power plants of around 20 megawatts, saving significant national financial resources.

On the issue of electricity availability, Mr Luoga assured the public that Tanzania has adequate power generation capacity.

He said favourable hydrological conditions have ensured stable operations at all major power stations, including Mtera, Kidatu, Kihansi, and the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project.

“As a result, there is no power rationing at present, and none is anticipated within the next two to three years,” said the commissioner, acknowledging that some consumers continue to experience intermittent outages caused by transmission constraints rather than generation shortages.

To address these challenges, he said the government is implementing the National Grid Stabilisation Project with World Bank support.

He said the project involves upgrading substations and reinforcing transmission lines to accommodate growing industrial activity and expanding urban demand.

The Tanzania Association of Clean Cooking Stakeholders Chairperson, Mr Finiasi Magessa, said the country possesses the necessary policy tools.

He said energy labels serve as a powerful guide for consumers, helping them compare products based on performance and long-term operating costs.

According to Mr Magessa, widespread adoption of efficient appliances will reduce household bills and ease pressure on the national grid by eliminating peak demands.

“Modern energy-efficient appliances are encouraging broader participation in domestic activities. However, the Ministry of Energy and the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) should harmonise taxation and regulatory policies to encourage the adoption of efficient technologies rather than becoming hindrances to investment,” he said.

A sub-sector stakeholder and Business Development Manager at Baridi Baridi, Mr Raymond Suta, who has served on technical committees for four years, warned that weak enforcement could expose the country to the risk of becoming a dumping ground for obsolete and inefficient appliances rejected in other markets.

He encouraged consumers to consider long-term operating costs rather than just the initial purchase price, noting that cheaper appliances often consume more electricity.

Mr Suta emphasised that the success of the upcoming enforcement phase will depend on collective responsibility among manufacturers, regulators, and consumers.