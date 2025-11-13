Tirdo, Stamico join forces to boost research and value addition in Tanzania’s strategic minerals sector

Morogoro. The Tanzania Industrial Research and Development Organisation (Tirdo) has signed a cooperation agreement with the State Mining Corporation (Stamico) to advance research and value addition in the nation’s strategic minerals sector.

Tirdo’s Director General, Prof Madundo Mtambo, said the agreement aims to fast-track the implementation of Tanzania’s industrialisation agenda and long-term economic blueprint, the Dira 2050, which prioritises mineral resources.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Prof Mtambo noted that the world is currently experiencing the fourth and fifth industrial revolutions, which demand advanced technology and strategic minerals, resources Tanzania possesses in abundance.

Prof Mtambo outlined a three-phased approach, short, medium, and long term, for the initiative, emphasising its potential to create jobs and increase national revenue.

“I commend my colleagues for this initiative, which will help identify the locations and quantities of these minerals, ensuring they are effectively utilised in our industries,” he said.

He added that, despite large domestic iron deposits, Tanzania continues to import substantial amounts of the metal.

“This project will enable us to determine where these resources are and how best to process them, allowing the country to benefit from both exports and local industrial growth,” Prof Mtambo said.

Tirdo intends to collaborate with other stakeholders, including the University of Dar es Salaam, to harness technical expertise and research capacity as the project progresses.

Stamico’s Director General, Dr Venance Mwasse, said the partnership would ensure Tanzania’s vast mineral wealth is fully explored and utilised for national development, directly supporting the country’s economic transformation goals.

“We must conduct comprehensive research to locate the minerals, develop extraction technology, and enhance their value,” Dr Mwasse said.

He noted that Stamico possesses sufficient technical capacity, including a drilling rig capable of reaching depths of up to 3,000 metres, as well as the expertise required for exploration and value addition.

Stamico’s Research Manager, Mr Frederick Mangasini, said the project’s first phase will involve a two-year research exercise in Kyerwa District (Kagera Region) and Kiomboi District (Singida Region).

The strategic minerals under study include lithium, cobalt, nickel, graphite, and manganese—materials essential for producing electric vehicle batteries, electronics, and steel products.

“The project will provide accurate data on Tanzania’s strategic minerals, support informed policy decisions, strengthen the mineral value chain, and reduce dependence on exporting raw materials,” Mr Mangasini explained.