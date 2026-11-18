By Anna Tibaijuka

Throughout this five-part discussion, I have argued that corruption is a universal phenomenon, but its economic consequences depend on the scale of resources involved, their ultimate destination and the strength of institutions responsible for protecting the public interest.

We examined the economic difference between resources diverted within the domestic economy and illicit wealth transferred abroad. We considered East African financial scandals, followed by the contrasting international experiences of Jeffrey Epstein and Wicknell Chivayo.

What, then, must change? The answer cannot simply be to elect honest presidents. Good leadership is important, but sustainable governance requires institutions capable of constraining public power, including when political leaders act improperly.

The constitutional problem of presidential immunity: Presidential immunity presents a fundamental challenge to accountability. Many constitutions protect sitting heads of state from ordinary judicial proceedings so that they can discharge their duties without improper interference.

Such protections can serve legitimate constitutional purposes. But they also raise difficult questions when credible allegations of serious misconduct concern the highest office.

In Tanzania, Article 46(1) of the Constitution prohibits criminal proceedings against a sitting president. Article 46(3) provides substantial protection after leaving office for acts performed in the presidential capacity, subject to the specified exception relating to removal under Article 46A.

The Constitution also establishes parliamentary impeachment procedures under Article 46A. These provisions deserve careful public discussion. Immunity should not be confused with a declaration that every presidential decision is lawful. Nor does it necessarily prevent scrutiny of transactions, public institutions or other individuals suspected of wrongdoing.

Central banks must operate under the law: The EPA, Tegeta escrow and Goldenberg controversies demonstrate why financial institutions require enforceable controls. A central bank must ensure that payment instructions are supported by valid legal authority, proper documentation and independent verification.

Clear procedures must govern public accounts, payment authorisations, foreign-exchange transactions and the management of national financial assets. Officials must have legal protection when they refuse instructions that violate statutory requirements.

Parliament must control public money: Under constitutional government, Parliament authorises public expenditure and holds the executive accountable for its use. But parliamentary oversight becomes ineffective when legislators lack information, technical capacity or the independence to scrutinise executive decisions.

Parliament must also scrutinise major public borrowing, government guarantees and the financial consequences of significant infrastructure projects. Money appropriated for public purposes must never become the discretionary property of political officeholders.

The judiciary and the rule of law: Institutional accountability ultimately depends on an independent judiciary. Courts must be capable of determining disputes involving politically connected persons without fear of retaliation.

Professional prosecutors should evaluate evidence according to law rather than political instruction. The same principle applies to anti-corruption authorities.

Parliament may legitimately examine administrative failures even when a criminal conviction has not been secured. Conversely, public suspicion cannot justify abandoning the presumption of innocence.

Recovering wealth transferred abroad: The international dimension of corruption requires special attention. As illustrated by the difficulties surrounding the Mobutu assets in Switzerland, identifying funds abroad does not guarantee their return.

The process may involve several jurisdictions, concealed beneficial ownership, conflicting laws and prolonged litigation. The World Bank and United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime have documented these obstacles through their Stolen Asset Recovery Initiative.

Banks, legal intermediaries and other financial institutions should not facilitate the concealment of illicit wealth through opaque ownership structures. The international community must strengthen mechanisms for tracing, freezing, confiscating and returning the proceeds of corruption in accordance with due process.

Prevention is better than recovery: Asset recovery is necessary, but preventing illicit transfers is considerably more effective. Once money passes through multiple jurisdictions and complex corporate structures, recovery can take years.

The most important safeguards must therefore operate before public funds are released. Major contracts should undergo independent economic appraisal and competitive procurement.

Exceptional payment authorisations should be documented. Beneficial ownership should be transparent to competent authorities. Parliament should exercise meaningful oversight of public borrowing, while auditors and regulators should receive protection against improper political pressure. These mechanisms do not prevent legitimate presidential leadership. They protect responsible leaders and taxpayers from unlawful financial decisions.

The responsibility of citizens: Institutional reform also requires an informed public. A questionable payment from a central-bank account may appear remote from the daily struggles of ordinary households.

Yet its consequences may eventually be reflected in inadequate hospital supplies, unreliable electricity, deteriorating infrastructure and increased public debt.

The supremacy of institutions: The lesson of this series is that corruption cannot be controlled merely through appeals to the personal morality of political leaders. Every society experiences attempts by private interests to influence government.

The task is to ensure that such influence remains subject to law, transparent procedures and enforceable institutional safeguards. For developing countries, the stakes are particularly high because scarce resources must meet urgent social and economic needs.

Good governance does not begin with finding a president who can be trusted with unlimited power. It begins with creating institutions that ensure no president needs to be trusted with unlimited power.

That is the foundation of democratic accountability and sustainable economic development.