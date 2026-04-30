Tucta warns global economic strains risk eroding gains made for workers

Dar es Salaam. Despite progress in improving workers’ welfare, employees are entering this year’s International Workers' Day commemorations with concerns over the rising cost of living.

The Trade Union Congress of Tanzania (Tucta) says the administration of President Samia Suluhu Hassan has made notable gains in addressing workers’ concerns, but recent global developments have increased economic pressure on households.

Fuel prices have risen in recent weeks, with petrol retailing at Sh3,820 per litre, up from Sh2,864 in March, while diesel has increased to Sh3,806 from Sh2,858. Kerosene now sells at Sh3,684, compared with Sh2,932 previously. The increases are linked to disruptions in global oil supply chains, including tensions affecting key shipping routes.

The rise in fuel prices has prompted the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra) to adjust fares for upcountry buses, commuter services and ride-hailing operations, raising the prospect of higher transport and commodity costs.

Tucta Secretary-General, Heri Mkunda, said recent assessments show that many issues previously raised by labour organisations have been addressed, with implementation levels reaching about 90 percent.

He said the current cost-of-living pressures are largely driven by global factors affecting production, trade and government expenditure.

“The issue of the cost of living affects not only workers but the wider population,” he said, noting that disruptions to supply chains are increasing transport and production costs across sectors.

According to him, delays in shipping and the need to use alternative routes have raised costs for businesses, with implications for prices of goods and services.

The May Day commemoration, to be held in Njombe under the theme 'Decent Work is a Strong Pillar for Sustainable Development in the Implementation of the National Vision 2050', is expected to provide a platform for further engagement between workers and the government.

He said labour organisations intend to use the event to strengthen workers’ participation in the implementation of Vision 2050, particularly on employment creation and working conditions.

“Our priority is to ensure that workers are part of the implementation process,” he said, adding that there is also a need for clarity on the role of the private sector and the inclusion of informal workers.

Tucta president, Tumaini Nyamhokya, said the labour movement has recorded progress in several areas, including social protection, salaries and education support.

He cited the extension of health insurance coverage for dependants up to the age of 21, from 18 previously, as one of the key reforms.

Mr Nyamhokya also pointed to measures taken to address cases of employees affected by academic qualification requirements, including arrangements to enable access to accrued benefits.

He said the government implemented a 35 percent salary increase for public servants from July last year, with adjustments in the private sector beginning in January this year.

In addition, the minimum monthly pension under the Public Service Social Security Fund (PSSSF) has been set at Sh100,000, while discussions are ongoing on improving the minimum pension under the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

Mr Nyamhokya said the settlement of workers’ dues at the Tanzania-Zambia Railways Authority (Tazara) has improved industrial relations.

He said increased government support has enabled the authority to clear salary obligations, with workers receiving their recent pay.

“Workers are now calm. They no longer have complaints about current payments,” he said.

He also cited the removal of interest on higher education loans as a measure that has eased the financial burden on beneficiaries and their families.

The Secretary-General of the Tanzanian Union of Industrial and Commercial Workers (Tuico), Boniphace Nkakatis, called for stronger labour protections and improved working conditions.

He said achieving the objectives of Vision 2050 will depend on ensuring that workers operate in environments that uphold labour rights and provide access to social protection.

“A secure and stable working environment is important for sustainable economic growth,” he said.

Mr Nkakatis added that continued engagement between workers and employers is necessary to improve productivity and maintain stable industrial relations.

He said efforts to strengthen labour standards through advocacy and capacity building remain a priority across sectors, including manufacturing, commerce and services.