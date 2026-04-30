Tanzania, Belarus sign agreement to improve trade, investment ties

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania and Belarus have entered a new phase of economic cooperation after signing an agreement to establish a joint committee on investment and trade.

The agreement, signed yesterday, is aimed at revitalising relations between the two countries, which had remained subdued for nearly 30 years.

It was signed by Tanzania’s Minister for Planning and Investment, Prof Kitila Mkumbo and Belarus’ Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maxim Ryzhenkov.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, Prof Mkumbo said the arrangement marks a new chapter in bilateral cooperation, particularly in key development sectors.

He said the joint committee will focus on monitoring investment projects, identifying new opportunities, and addressing emerging challenges.

“The joint committee will be overseen by investment ministers from both sides. Its main objective is to monitor the implementation of investment projects, identify new opportunities, and address emerging challenges,” he said.

Prof Mkumbo noted that Belarus has made notable progress in agriculture, particularly agro-processing, as well as in technology and education.

He said Tanzania stands to benefit through knowledge transfer and collaboration in these areas to support value addition, industrial development and human capital growth.

He added that preparations are already underway to ensure the agreement delivers tangible results, including a planned visit by the Belarusian Prime Minister in October, accompanied by investors interested in key sectors.

The visit is expected to strengthen trade relations, attract investment and enhance direct engagement between business communities in both countries.

Prof Mkumbo said the agreement is expected to support Tanzania’s broader development goals, including industrialisation, job creation and technological advancement.

On his part, Mr Ryzhenkov said the partnership would help Belarus access new markets while deepening its economic engagement in Africa.

“Tanzania is a key partner for us in the region. We are ready to come not only with projects to improve trade between our countries, but also to use Tanzania as a gateway to other African markets,” he said.

He said that the joint committee would also strengthen cooperation in trade, politics and humanitarian affairs, while both countries work towards easing visa requirements.

Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) Chairperson Angelina Ngalula welcomed the agreement, saying it presents new opportunities for the private sector.