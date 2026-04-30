Prime

Barrick cited as model for mining investment

The minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations), Deus Sangu, listens as North Mara Mine Deputy Community Relations Manager, Mary Bupamba, explains mining operations and community projects undertaken through the mine during his visit to the Barrick Tanzania pavilion. On the right is Barrick Senior Occupational Safety Officer, Meshack Issack. PHOTO | COURTESY

By  The Citizen Reporter

Media/news company

Mwananchi Communications Limited

Njombe. The minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations), Deus Sangu, has described Barrick’s operations in Tanzania as a model for investment in the mining sector.

Mr Sangu said the company, which operates in partnership with the government through Twiga Minerals Corporation, has contributed to the economy through taxes, dividends and other statutory payments.

He made the remarks after visiting the company’s pavilion at the Occupational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA) exhibitions in Njombe Region.

Related

The minister said Barrick has also implemented community projects under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, particularly in education, healthcare, water supply and road infrastructure.

He noted that improvements in secondary school infrastructure supported by the company have helped provide a better learning environment for students.

On safety, Mr Sangu said the company has put in place measures to protect workers and surrounding communities, including its “Journey to Zero” campaign aimed at reducing workplace incidents. He added that Barrick has received recognition for its workplace health and safety practices from local and international bodies.

Mr Sangu said the mining sector continues to contribute to economic growth and job creation, both directly and indirectly, through the Local Content policy.

Barrick operates in Tanzania through Twiga Minerals Corporation, a joint venture with the government. Its assets include the Bulyanhulu, North Mara and Buzwagi gold mines, with the latter currently undergoing closure.

Latest

  1. What exactly does ‘affordable housing’ mean?

  2. What Tanzania’s LNG contract and investment bill really mean

  3. EACOP is moving; will Tanga follow or be left behind?

  4. Tucta warns global economic strains risk eroding gains made for workers

  5. Wingu Africa now targets Tanzania as region’s digital hub

In the headlines

View All