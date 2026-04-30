Barrick cited as model for mining investment

Njombe. The minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations), Deus Sangu, has described Barrick’s operations in Tanzania as a model for investment in the mining sector.

Mr Sangu said the company, which operates in partnership with the government through Twiga Minerals Corporation, has contributed to the economy through taxes, dividends and other statutory payments.

He made the remarks after visiting the company’s pavilion at the Occupational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA) exhibitions in Njombe Region.

The minister said Barrick has also implemented community projects under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, particularly in education, healthcare, water supply and road infrastructure.

He noted that improvements in secondary school infrastructure supported by the company have helped provide a better learning environment for students.

On safety, Mr Sangu said the company has put in place measures to protect workers and surrounding communities, including its “Journey to Zero” campaign aimed at reducing workplace incidents. He added that Barrick has received recognition for its workplace health and safety practices from local and international bodies.

Mr Sangu said the mining sector continues to contribute to economic growth and job creation, both directly and indirectly, through the Local Content policy.