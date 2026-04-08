Vodacom injects $28m to upgrade M-Pesa platform

Dar es Salaam. Vodacom Tanzania has completed a major upgrade of its mobile money system following a $28 million (about Sh72 billion) investment aimed at improving reliability, security and customer experience.

The upgrade, described as one of the most significant fintech infrastructure developments in the country, shifts M-Pesa from its legacy G2 system to a next-generation platform designed to support growing demand for digital financial services.

Vodacom Tanzania chief executive officer, Philip Besiimire, said the investment is intended to strengthen the long-term resilience of one of the country’s most widely used financial platforms.

“This investment is about futureproofing one of Tanzania’s most important financial platforms. We are strengthening the foundation of M-Pesa to ensure it remains secure, reliable and ready to support innovation at scale,” he said.

The company said the upgraded system will improve service stability and reduce interruptions, with maintenance downtime cut from hours to minutes, ensuring continuity in daily transactions.

Customers are also expected to benefit from enhanced security features aimed at safeguarding data and financial transactions, at a time when reliance on mobile money services continues to rise.

For agents, merchants and corporate users, the platform offers increased transaction capacity, improved reporting tools and more transparent service management.

These enhancements are expected to support better planning, reconciliation and customer service delivery. Vodacom added that the new system will enable faster rollout of new products across savings, credit, payments and enterprise solutions, as Tanzania’s digital financial ecosystem expands.