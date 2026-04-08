Russia confirms deaths of 16 Cameroonians fighting in Ukraine war

Dakar. Cameroon said Russian authorities have confirmed the deaths of 16 Cameroonians fighting against Ukraine, the first time ​the Central African country has spoken about the involvement ‌of its nationals in the ongoing war.

In a statement broadcast on state media on Monday evening, the foreign ministry called on the families ​of the dead to make contact with ministry officials in ​the capital city of Yaounde.

A Cameroonian diplomatic note, also dated ⁠Monday and seen by Reuters, referred to the deceased ​as "military contractors of Cameroonian nationality" operating in a special military operation ​zone, a term Russia uses to describe the war in Ukraine.

Neither the statement nor the diplomatic note specified how the 16 men ended up ​fighting for Russia, nor did they provide details on ​the location, timing and circumstances of their deaths.

The Russian embassy in Yaounde did ‌not ⁠immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Ukraine said in February that more than 1,700 Africans were fighting for Russia, though analysts say the true figure is likely higher.

Russian authorities have ​denied illegally recruiting ​African citizens ⁠to fight in Ukraine.

In an internal memo issued in March 2025 and seen by Reuters, Cameroon's ​defense minister expressed concern that soldiers were ​leaving the ⁠country to join the war in Ukraine and instructed commanding officers to closely monitor their units.