Women entrepreneurs receive Equity Bank’s boost ahead of China trade fair

Dar es Salaam. Equity Bank Tanzania on Thursday, October 16, held a farewell event for a group of women entrepreneurs set to travel to China for a business training tour and to participate in the prestigious Canton Fair, one of the largest international trade exhibitions in the world.

The initiative is part of the bank’s “Mwanamke Plus” programme, under its Women and Youth Banking Unit, which aims to economically empower women and youth through access to finance, business training and international exposure.

Speaking during the send-off ceremony in Dar es Salaam, the head of the Women and Youth Banking Unit, Ms Jacqueline Temu, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to supporting women and youth in overcoming barriers to financial inclusion.

“Research continues to show that a significant number of Tanzanians, particularly women, remain underserved by formal financial services,” she said.“This is largely due to challenges such as limited financial literacy, restrictive cultural norms, and stringent conditions imposed by many financial institutions.”

Ms Temu said the Mwanamke Plus window offers tailored financial solutions to women, including free training on financial literacy and investment, entrepreneurship support, and affordable loans to help grow their businesses.

She noted that the programme is also designed to integrate women’s business capital into the formal financial system, enabling long-term growth and stability.

As part of these efforts, Equity Bank partnered with the Tanzania Women Chamber of Commerce (TWCC) to facilitate the participation of several women at the Canton Fair in Guangzhou, China.

The trade fair will provide the women with an opportunity to network, explore new markets, identify international suppliers, and learn about modern production technologies.

“We are confident that this trip will expand their understanding of global trade opportunities and bring about meaningful change in their businesses and communities,” she said.

Equity Bank is calling on more women across the country to join the Mwanamke Plus programme in order to benefit from financial services, entrepreneurship training, and access to both local and global business opportunities.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, TWCC Mwanza regional secretary Ms Jane Ndeto thanked Equity Bank for its continued support, describing the opportunity as a game-changer for women entrepreneurs in Tanzania.

“This is not just a trade fair visit. It is a chance for our members to gain international exposure, visit factories, and learn about new technologies that will help improve the quality and competitiveness of their products,” she said.