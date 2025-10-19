Unique moments in Raila’s final 72 hours

Dar es Salaam. Within 72 hours of Kenya’s veteran political leader Raila Odinga’s passing, and in accordance with his wish to be buried within that period, the former Prime Minister will be laid to rest today, Sunday, October 10, 2025 in his home village in Kisumu County.

His final days have been marked by extraordinary events, including receiving state funeral honours despite never having held the presidency, although he contested five times.

The plane carrying his body from Mumbai, India, where he passed away, to Nairobi became one of the most closely tracked flights internationally during this period.

The aircraft was piloted by Saviamaria, daughter of Ambassador Brown Ondego, a longtime friend of Raila Odinga, adding emotional significance to his final journey.

Upon landing at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), the plane received a water cannon salute from fire trucks, a mark of high respect.

It was also redesignated from Kenya Airways Flight KQ203 to RAO001—Raila Amolo Odinga 001—as a unique tribute to his historical contribution.

Raila was accorded military honours usually reserved for former presidents.

His body was transported in a special military vehicle driven by Kenya Defence Forces officers to Parliament, where members paid their final respects, honours previously reserved for former presidents, Daniel arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki.

Raila’s hat

Raila’s signature white fedora, sometimes called the “Godfather hat” for its fame in films, symbolised his wisdom and leadership.

During the funeral rites, the hat was placed on his coffin as a crown and a reminder of his enduring presence in Kenyan public life.

His daughter, Winnie Odinga, who stayed with him until his passing in India, carried the hat back to Kenya and presented it to his wife, Dr Ida Odinga, in front of President William Ruto, symbolising respect and the continuation of his legacy.

52 years of marriage

Dr Ida Odinga shared memories of their 52-year marriage, recalling their early life together and the challenges they faced, particularly during Raila’s political imprisonments.

“Our journey was not easy. We faced many challenges, especially when he was a political prisoner. Yet, we learned to communicate openly, speak the truth, forgive, and move forward,” she said.





She described Raila as a true patriot, deeply committed to Kenya and opposed to corruption and misuse of public resources.

About their children

Dr Ida noted that their first child, the late Fidel Castro Odhiambo Odinga, was named after the Cuban leader admired by Raila.

Their daughter, Rosemary, was named combining family names, while their son, Raila Odinga Junior, was named after a teacher, Raila Kembo.

Their youngest, Winnie Odinga, was named after Winnie Mandela, wife of South African freedom fighter Nelson Mandela.

Flight tracking

Flight tracking data reported by various media, including the BBC, showed that over 54,000 people monitored the plane simultaneously, a record for a non-royal international flight.

Such attention is typically seen during royal funerals, major air disasters, or top-level national events, highlighting the global significance of Raila’s passing.

Arsenal Football Club tribute

England’s Arsenal FC sent condolences to the Kenyan people and Raila’s family, recognising him as a visionary leader who championed unity, democracy, and justice, inspiring generations in Kenya and worldwide.