Can Tanzanian diaspora unite to rebuild the nation’s image abroad?

Should the Tanzanian diaspora community put on a united front and heal the country’s image abroad, where they have influence and firsthand interaction with the outside world, who would be keen to know their opinion on the shocking videos that have ceaselessly been playing on international media outlets?

Unless one is living under a rock, the images of the mayhem in the election-related violence have shattered the once harmonious view the world had of Tanzania.

Tanzanian countrymen who would have been at the forefront of restoring the nation’s reputation have themselves been at odds, even before the period of unrest. If anything, the chaos has only exacerbated the already fractured cohesion among Tanzanians in the diaspora.

Who, after the reported loss of lives during the demonstrations, have presented different reactions in regard to the way forward. Accountability and reconciliation have all been tabled.

But fractures within their communities have stalled the united response. Already, rumours of an upcoming vigil to remember those who lost their lives have been planned, allegedly in Washington, DC, close to Tanzania’s embassy.

Social media, especially WhatsApp groups, has always been the preferred battleground, because people abroad have a sense of more freedom to express political views that presumably would have otherwise been suppressed, and disagreements become sharper and more personal.

A popular Tanzanian podcaster, Amini, who hosts his Kidodi Podcast, recently posted a thought-provoking video that still resonates with the present circumstances, where James Mdoe, popularly known as ‘Teacher’, spoke on the fragmentation within the Tanzanian diaspora community that highlights why, even weeks after the chaos, most of them are still divided on what they should do.

James Mdoe, as a master of ceremonies in a past ‘Tanzania Sharing Association’ event held in Houston, Texas, in the United States, said, “We need to respect, acknowledge, love and work with each other.”

Understanding that there is life in the US and life after, where some of them would desire to relocate back to Tanzania. Urging them to build a life there but also build a life in Tanzania, their motherland.

Working together was the only way they could fully attain their full potential and seize all opportunities available in the country where they are currently residing.

The strength of one’s youth will eventually fade, but the network of friends and associates will always be there. Building a united Tanzanian community involves availing opportunities to fellow countrymen and lifting each other up instead of seeing each other as competitors.

“Building truth is crucial; we can disagree amicably and still respect each other,” said Mdoe. noting that online disputes do not mean real-life conflicts but a clash of opinions that is normal in a civilised society. Still, it is disadvantageous in the long term to the unity of the diaspora community.

The tradition of meeting each other only during bereavement has become an undesired trend. Tanzanians would meet at funerals or fundraising events to send the deceased to be buried back in Tanzania.

Though DICOTA, the Diaspora Council of Tanzanians in America, and other Tanzanian community organisations have organised get-togethers during happier times, like Thanksgiving, Eid and other festivals.

Some Tanzanians still choose self-isolation. That automatically becomes a disservice in times like after election-related violence. When interaction and bonding would have helped build unison and a better understanding of each other and come together with a united voice.

The community is still reeling from the unprecedented violent crackdown. Some of the most vocal diaspora members are reluctant to ‘move on’; they feel like there is so much healing to be done internally and questions to be answered.

In one of the diaspora WhatsApp groups, they repeatedly shared an image of a mother attending a graduation ceremony in place of her son, who was supposedly gunned down during the demonstration. Its postings/online status posts like these reveal the standpoints of some in the diaspora.

On the contrary, some members in the diaspora have vehemently come to the defence of the Tanzanian government.

Doubting the exposé broadcast by one of the international media that compiled mobile phone footage taken during demonstrations, Adveline Minja, a Tanzanian-born educator from Montgomery, Alabama, is of the opinion that the international news coverage was severely one-sided and even suggested the news network had sinister motives behind the exposé.

Some in the diaspora communities are wary of the vulnerability the unrest puts Tanzania in.

The weakness that might expose the natural resources-rich nation to the nations that would love to get their hands on the minerals and more, and they might do so at the expense of millions of lives that will be in harm’s way if the unrest resurges.

“Natural resources are not protected by armies and guns, but by educating the youth and the children; that is the root of elevating poverty and Africa’s self-reliance,” one member said.

The recent coup and the supposed military coup d’état on November 26, 2025, reiterate the need for political and civil harmony in Tanzania, which has always been the island of peace.

During a heated debate among the diaspora, a member pointed out the gluttony among African leaders and excessive corruption that alienates the common citizens who have no power and means to access better opportunities, leading to frustration. Indeed, the newly formed Tanzanian cabinet’s focus on youth inclusion as the country heals and advances forward was noted.

A prominent member of the diaspora suggested a pragmatic approach as the country forges a new path after the unrest. “After violent protests, a country should prioritise calming the situation and addressing the underlying issues,” he suggested. Potential steps include establishing a dialogue where they would engage those who participated in the protests, civil society, and other stakeholders to understand their grievances and work towards a peaceful resolution.

Restoring order, with more deployment of security forces to maintain law and order, while ensuring they act professionally and respect human rights, Investigate incidents by conducting impartial investigations into violent incidents, holding perpetrators accountable.

Addressing grievances by implementing reforms addressing the root causes of the protests, such as economic inequality, corruption, or social injustice. While providing support by offering assistance to those affected by the violence, including medical aid and compensation for damages.

Tanzania’s president, Dr Samia, has formed a commission to look into the demonstration. Time will reveal what other steps will be taken, but as for the diaspora community, their united stance is yet to be established, nor are there initiatives to restore the outside world’s faith in our stability and unity.

The ministry in charge of tourism has worked diligently to paint the picture of normalcy in the country. But many cases of cancellations and tourism operators taking a hit have been reported.

The diaspora community and burgeoning population could play a very important role at these worrying times by calming and assuring concerned investors and anxious visitors that Tanzania is indeed safe.

Promoting a safe Tanzania is in no way downplaying the lives lost during the demonstration, but understanding that accountability, reconciliation and recovery can run parallel. Whether the diaspora community will speak with one voice or not will manifest in the coming days, but as for now, the question remains: