EAC secretariat pushes crucial forum to early 2026

Arusha. The East African Community (EAC) Secretariat has pushed the 8th Secretary General’s Forum to early 2026, from the originally planned dates of December 17 to 18 in Dar es Salaam, to allow for full regional preparedness.

In a notice to stakeholders, the Secretariat said “unavoidable circumstances” had forced the change.

“Due to unavoidable circumstances, the 8th Secretary General’s Forum has been rescheduled to early 2026, with the new dates to be communicated in due course,” the letter reads in part.

Officials said the postponement is linked to ongoing preparations for the Ordinary Council of Ministers’ Meeting, the Infrastructure Retreat and the forthcoming Summit of EAC Heads of State.

The forum, convened under the EAC’s Consultative Dialogue Framework (CDF), is one of the bloc’s key platforms for structured engagement between Partner States, civil society organisations (CSOs) and the private sector.

The CDF provides space for continuous dialogue across political, economic, social, health, cultural, legal and security sectors.

Stakeholders have expressed understanding, saying the additional time could help strengthen coordination and enhance the quality of regional deliberations.

The last forum, held in Nairobi in December 2024, brought together a wide range of actors who discussed issues of trade, governance, social development and regional peace and security.

Ahead of the now-postponed 2025 forum, civil society organisations had already conducted national consultations across all eight Partner States.

Executive Director of the East Africa Civil Society Forum (EACSOF), Ms Lilian Alex, said she remains confident the rescheduled forum will be more impactful.

“We remain hopeful that the forum will take place in January 2026, especially considering the possibility of a transition in the office of the EAC Secretary General,” she said.

Her views were echoed by CEO of the East Africa Law Society and Chair of the Regional Dialogue Committee, Mr David Sigano.

“The technical groundwork is complete. The postponement simply gives us more time to refine our engagements,” he noted.

Private-sector actors have also signalled their readiness. Acting Executive Director of the East African Business Council (EABC), Mr Adrian Njau, said the Council stands prepared once new dates are announced.