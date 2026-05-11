How scores of excited visitors had a glimpse of Tanzania in Washington

On May 2, 2026, 22nd Street North West in Washington, DC, where the Tanzania Embassy in the United States is located, transformed from its usual day-to-day activities into arguably the most vibrant event the embassy has ever held.

Its doors opened to people from all walks of life, inviting them to experience Tanzania and its multifaceted beauty.

The Around the World Embassy Tour, also known as Passport DC, is an annual event organized by Events DC that aims to promote cultures from around the world and global understanding.

Tanzania has participated for the last three years.

It’s held in May, coinciding with the International Cultural Awareness Month.

The embassy invited visitors to experience Tanzania without leaving Washington.

From traditional dances performed by Tanzanians living in New York to authentic cuisine such as chipsi mayai (French fries cooked with eggs) and vitumbua (Swahili rice pancakes), guests were immersed in the country’s culture.

The event showcased Tanzania’s hospitality, heritage and diverse tourist attractions, all within the embassy grounds.

“We have been cooperating with our diaspora here to showcase Tanzania’s tourism and culture in its entirety and we have a chance to engage people here directly,” said Elsie Kanza, Tanzania’s ambassador to the United States and Mexico.

Visitors even received souvenir passports that were stamped at the embassies to simulate a real travel experience.

The public event that focused on cultural diplomacy was open to everyone regardless of demographics.

Tanzania House welcomed children, students, the elderly and families, anyone eager to see what the East African nation, dubbed the Soul of Africa, has to offer.

“We even received the Principal Secretary for Culture from Kenya, who came for Passport DC and visited us to specifically see how we are doing,” she mentioned.

A clear sign that, among the 50 embassies that participated, Tanzania truly made an impression.

“Friends of Tanzania” also showed up at the event.

These are people who have been to Tanzania and loved the experience.

Amidst all the mingling, they shared their stories about their honeymoons, student exchange program and others shared their adventures climbing Mountain Kilimanjaro.

“It is really very exciting, we had those aspiring to go on safari or Zanzibar and other places in Tanzania they have heard of,” Kanza said.

Occasionally, companies and institutions would visit, but largely these visits are personal, people having an interest in or curiosity about Tanzania.

“They have all kinds of questions regarding the country,” she added.

For those who haven’t been to the country, they are keen to understand the nation and its culture.

Kanza and her team had set up a space where they could try on traditional clothing from different tribes and take photos.

They had stalls with products produced in Tanzania that are exported and guests always want to try them.

Most curious about the coffee and the way it’s grown.

Over the years, Tanzania has proven to be a formidable Coffee exporter, carving its own stake in the global market.

In 2024 alone, Tanzania exported about $30 million worth of coffee and coffee-related products to the U.S.

Tanzanian Tea, beers, wine and other products were on display at the embassy, with visitors eager to have a taste.

“Beers and wine were just for display, we had not set up for a taste, but for Konyagi, we gave them some to taste” she noted.

The event was about people and places, visitors excited to link with Tanzanians and speak Kiswahili.

Those who have been to the country were thrilled to hang out with others who have also visited Tanzania.

A chance for them to reconnect with people who share their love and passion for Tanzania.

“Since the day is about promoting cultural diplomacy, which is really about people-to-people engagement, we as a team want to showcase our pride in being Tanzanian and the pride of having this vibrant nation of over 120 tribes, which is very unusual. We aim to highlight the vastness and richness of our culture, tourism and trade,” Ambassador Kanza said.

Promoting Tanzania trade was one of the priorities, showcasing different products that people can consume and presenting a range of things they can buy from Tanzania.

“We intend to use this as a way to support our entrepreneurs. We have Tanzanian diaspora who display and sell goods; this year, they were very happy,” she added.

With over 2,000 visitors, the diaspora with stalls were very happy with their sales.

It’s almost like a bazaar for those who are selling.

A perfect avenue to promote diaspora entrepreneurs as well as strengthen partnerships with its diaspora.

It was an authentic Tanzanian experience, with visitors dressed in traditional attire and taking photos against the backdrop of the “Big Five” and Mount Kilimanjaro, clearly sparking interest in Tanzania as a travel destination.

With the 2022 launch of The Royal Tour by President Samia Suluhu Hassan in the US, Ambassador Kanza looks at this event as a continuation of the efforts to promote Tanzania’s tourism.

“The President’s documentary was one aspect of cultural tourism promotion because that is visual—it’s a film. And this continues that aspect of diplomacy which is culture-oriented,” she added.

The President’s Royal Tour raised awareness about Tanzania with a broad audience.

“What Passport DC complements is that people can engage with people,” she added.

For the three years of the event participation, the embassy has seen the number of visitors increase.

“We were in the hundreds two years ago; now we are above 2,000. Long queues! We’re not on ‘Embassy Row’, so people have to go out of their way to come to us,” she pointed out.

“We had key staff members from the Embassy of Kenya who came and said, “You guys, what you’re doing is very special.” So, that’s very encouraging feedback.”

In attendance were not only Tanzanian diaspora living in Washington but also those from other states as far as Atlanta and New York investing their time and money to network, ceasing this marketing opportunity for their businesses.

“We had this lady entrepreneur, who’s making these chillis and she had fried cassava and some meat pieces, so people could taste and they bought! Very enterprising,” Ambassador Kanza said, beaming.

The event wouldn’t be authentically Tanzanian if it didn’t involve Tanzanian music and traditional dances.

Visitors participated and shared their videos on social media, with members of the diaspora teaching them different dance moves, introducing them to the rich Tanzanian culture, hospitality and warmth its people have been known for.