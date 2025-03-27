Bondo forest evictions vital for Sh35.5 billion water project

Kilindi. The recent eviction of illegal settlers from Bondo Forest in Kilindi and Handeni districts, Tanga Region, is key to ensuring the success and sustainability of water projects, including the Sh35.5 billion initiative.

The government is also overseeing a $500 million (Sh1.2 trillion) project to provide clean water to 28 towns to increase urban access to 94.5 percent by 2025, in line with CCM’s 2020 Election Manifesto.

The evictions will also restore food security in Kilindi and Handeni districts, which have faced declining crop yields and hunger due to erratic rainfall in recent years.

The move will also increase the security of people and properties in neighbouring villages, including Mswaki, Vugwama, and Turiani Mswaki in Kilindi and Kang’ata village in Handeni.

Bondo Forest Reserve, covering 18,278 acres (7,396.844 hectares) and stretching 53.4 km, is vital for water supply, collecting from the Nguu Mountains that feed the Mziha and Wami rivers.

Located predominantly in Kilindi (96 percent), with a small portion in Handeni (4 percent), it was declared a National Forest Reserve in 1960 through Government Notice #341.

Between 2005 and 2010, illegal settlers who entered the forest with the assistance of locals in surrounding villages began felling trees, producing charcoal, and grazing livestock.

The move damaged the forest’s ecosystem and threatened water projects, including the Sh35.47 billion initiative in the Mkinga District.

Following President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s visit to Tanga, Regional Commissioner Ambassador Batilda Burian stressed the importance of forest conservation for regional water security.

Dr Burian said that while some forest areas were repurposed for human settlement, Bondo Forest’s sensitivity prevents such changes.

She said the president’s visit has inaugurated water projects in the 28 towns to supply water flowing from Pangani, Korogwe, and Muheza to Handeni districts.

Also, water from the Wami River flows to Manga and then to Handeni; likewise, water from Tangauwasa flows to Mkinga.

“That’s why the president has tasked us with overseeing conservation and the management of forest areas. The Sh35.47 billion water project will revolutionise water access and eliminate the water scarcity issue in Mkinga District,” she said.

She emphasised the importance of conserving Bondo Forest, which filters water for the Mziha River, a vital source of sustainable water access to local communities.

“Bondo Forest, located in Handeni and Kilindi, acts as a natural water filter. However, it was invaded by people from Manyara. After losing cases in the High Court and Court of Appeal, the decision was made to evict them,” she said.

“This is a sensitive area that cannot be allowed to deteriorate. Despite the noise around the eviction, the forest’s critical role ensures its preservation, and human activities will never be permitted there,” she added.

Ambassador Dr Burian was echoed by the Tanzania Forest Services Agency (TFS) Zonal Conservation Commander for the northern zone, Mr James Nshare, who underscored the Sh35.47 billion importance.

“The major water project, aimed at providing services to the residents of Handeni, Mkata, and Manga, was launched by the honourable president during her tour of the Tanga Region, further highlighting the importance of Bondo Forest conservation,” he said. Mr Nshare said that before the eviction of illegal settlers, a government investigation revealed that 75 percent of the forest had been destroyed by grazing and farming activities. He said the settlers had established around 245 homes, many built from forest trees such as msalaka (Spirostachys Africana) and msisimisi (Bridelia cathartica), and had even set up two schools.

Following this investigation, Mr Nshare said the Tanga’s Regional Commissioner sought approval from the minister of State in the President’s office for the expulsion of settlers.

The request was granted, and between January 3 and 7, 2025, those who resisted voluntary shifting were forcibly removed by TFS with assistance from security forces. Looking ahead, Mr Nshare emphasised ongoing patrols to prevent further encroachments and efforts to restore the forest’s natural vegetation through research into regeneration.

“Additionally, TFS is planting over 1,000 eucalyptus seedlings along the 53-kilometre forest boundary and reinforcing boundary markers,” he told The Citizen at the Same zonal offices.

Speaking after touring Bondo Forest Reserve, where this newspaper witnessed the severe destruction of trees and vegetation cover due to human activities, Ambassador Burian said the Bondo Forest was important as it feeds water into the Mziha River, which is vital to Kilindi, Handeni, and Mvomero in Morogoro.

She noted that illegal activities like farming, tree felling for charcoal, and grazing exacerbated the forest’s vulnerability, particularly during ongoing climate change.

“At this time of year, we should be experiencing peak rainfall, but the situation is concerning,” said Ambassador Burian, noting that citizens have been asked to grow drought-resistant crops.

She said regional, Kilindi, and Handeni underscored threats to water access and crop production posed by human activities undertaken by illegal settlers.

During a regional peace committee meeting, various leaders, including political and spiritual leaders, discussed and emphasised the importance of following proper land allocation procedures to prevent further encroachment and forest destruction.

The regional commissioner reassured that Kilindi and Handeni’s leaders confirmed that their respective areas of jurisdiction had enough land for settlement and farming, provided the correct legal processes were followed.

“Forest conservation efforts would focus on TFS reserves, with district, division, and village leaders tasked with monitoring council and village forests to avoid shifting the problem from one area to another,” she said.

Speaking to this newspaper in Mswaki village, Kilindi District, former village chairman Mr Ramadhani Ibrahim said that the expulsion of illegal settlers would facilitate the key water projects undertaken by the government.

“The forest had long been a vital source of vegetation, enabling water to flow to rivers. However, recent invasions by settlers had led to disappearing greenery and worsening weather patterns,” he said, warning the invasion was contributing to desertification.

He said residents of villages bordering the forest welcomed invaders from Manyara, who began farming, keeping livestock, and logging illegally.

Despite legal efforts, including filed cases at the High Court and Court of Appeal, encroachers lost, reigniting hopes for the forest restoration.

He stressed that the destruction of tree species like Mninga, Mkongo, and Mvule has intensified desertification, and he believes government action is essential to preserve the environment and secure sustainable rainfall.

“We are now experiencing erratic rainfall, which has severely reduced crop yields. Unlike in the past, we are facing food shortages,” said another resident, Mr Said Kumbi.

Another resident, Mr Ramadhani Chagutwi, said the presence of illegal settlers had worsened insecurity in the area, with incidents of attacks, injuries, and property theft increasing.

“The government should strengthen its efforts against any invasion, as we, the residents, refrained from taking the law into our own hands out of respect for state authorities,” said another resident, Mr Mussa Rumambo.

However, Ms Mariam Mgaza recalled the forest’s importance for firewood and charcoal, while Ms Aziza Kumbi expressed concerns over the lost economic benefits from beekeeping.

Mswaki Village chairman, Mr Nassoro Mngoya, clarified that individuals appearing in social media clips, claiming to be evicted from the forest, were not legal residents.

“They are the ones who lost the case against the village and didn’t follow procedures to be accommodated and welcomed as villagers,” he said.

Kilindi District Commissioner Hashim Mgandilwa emphasised that, following the eviction, TFS must manage the forest professionally.

He also dismissed claims that evicted individuals had been prevented from harvesting maize on their farms in the forest, stating that there was no maize to harvest.

Addressing concerns about the demolition of churches, Mr Mgandilwa explained, “There were temporary structures built to generate noise around the eviction decision when the time is ripe.”