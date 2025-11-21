CANDID TALK: Accountability crisis as we nod and they mess up

There’s a Swahili saying that almost every Tanzanian grew up hearing: “Mkubwa hakosei.” Translation: the big one never makes mistakes.

It sounds respectful, elegant even, and it’s perfect for keeping your mouth shut when someone older, higher up, or just plainly “in charge” says something. Respectful? Sure. Practical? Not really. Because here’s the truth: sometimes, just sometimes, mkubwa does make mistakes.

Leaders, bosses, elders, that VIP in the office, or even the “wise uncle” who claims to know everything about your life and yes, they mess up. And when that happens, who actually dares to tell them? Spoiler: almost nobody.

Tanzania, let’s be honest. We are experts at muttering in WhatsApp groups, rolling our eyes in meetings, and sighing dramatically in traffic jams.

But say it out loud? Stand up and say, “Mkubwa, you are wrong”? Good luck with that. We whisper to our friends: “Huyu kiongozi hajui anachofanya,” or “Bosi amezoea kubisha vitu,” but face-to-face? Silence.

Respect is code for “nod, smile, survive.” Meanwhile, mistakes pile up like potholes in Dar es Salaam after the rains. Policies that make no sense, road projects that confuse more than they solve, decisions that look shiny on paper but leave ordinary people screaming silently into their tea mugs.

Here’s the reality: when a mkubwa messes up and nobody speaks up, the consequences don’t magically disappear. That road construction project that was supposed to fix traffic?

Hello, now it’s a mudslide on steroids. That government policy that promised “miracles”? Citizens are still scratching their heads.

The office manager who decided overtime is mandatory… for no reason? Everyone’s crying quietly in their cubicles. Mistakes are human. Silence is national.

Rarely, someone does speak up. Usually in whispers, side comments, or sarcastic memes that go viral because they dare not say it directly.

Example: a local councillor announces a new rule that makes zero sense. One brave soul finally says, “But this is going to hurt people.” The room freezes.

You can almost hear the proverb hitting like a whip: Mkubwa hakosei. The proverb isn’t wrong, respect matters. But it stops accountability dead in its tracks. When people suffer quietly, it’s not because of disrespect. It’s because no one wants to be labelled “the rude one” or “the problem child.”

But respect should never mean silence. Respect should coexist with honesty. Hierarchy shouldn’t come with immunity. Mkubwa can be wrong.

And if we don’t point it out — politely, strategically, humorously if needed — nothing changes. We need leaders who can take a hint, admit a mistake, and course-correct without turning it into a scandal.

And citizens who can say, “We see this, we care, and yes, you messed up,” without feeling like they’re about to be exiled.

The silver lining is that Tanzanians have mastered the art of silent protest…. memes, sarcastic TikTok videos, dramatic sighs in traffic, that one WhatsApp group that never sleeps.

We laugh, we complain, we vent and sometimes, it’s the only way we survive. But jokes won’t fix potholes, mismanaged projects, or bad policies. Courage will. Honesty will. Accountability will.

The next time someone whispers, “Mkubwa hakosei,” remember: maybe they do. But maybe, just maybe, it’s time someone dared to say otherwise, tactfully, firmly, and with a bit of Tanzanian sass.