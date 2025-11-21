Muslim institutions propose 17-point plan to maintain peace after election-related violence

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian muslim institutions, including the central muslim council, which is popularly known by its Kiswahili acronym as Bakwata, has announced a 17-point plan aimed at restoring peace and stability after deadly violence erupted durung last month's election.

The plan emphasises reconciliation as the path forward.

The plan was unveiled by the emir of the Federation of Islamic Institutions of Tanzania, Sheikh Mussa Kundecha, in a statement to journalists and directors of Islamic institutions at Bakwata’s headquarters in Kinondoni, Dar es Salaam.

Before the announcement, the leaders observed Itikaf prayers at the King Mohammed VI Mosque. Itikaf is a form of worship performed in seclusion at the mosque to seek closeness to God and His forgiveness.

Sheikh Kundecha said the prayers were especially significant following the unrest of October 29, which saw violent demonstrations, that resulted into killings, destruction of infrastructure such as attacks on police posts, government offices, Bus Rapid Transit stations, petrol stations, shops and vehicles.

He condemned the incidents, which led to injuries and loss of lives, and said that after reflection during Itikaf, the institutions had resolved to support President Samia Suluhu Hassan and her initiatives, including the establishment of an Independent Commission of Inquiry into the violence.

“We support President Samia’s decision to form an independent commission to investigate the incidents of October 29,” Sheikh Kundecha said.

The commission was launched on Thursday and is chaired by retired Chief Justice Mohamed Othman Chande, alongside eight other members, including retired ambassadors.

Sheikh Kundecha said their institutions support the national reconciliation process proposed by the President and are ready to contribute to it.

“The foundation of reconciliation must be based on integrity and goodwill, not short-term movements, political pressure, or activism.

We are ready to act as a bridge to unite Tanzanians. We recommend a thorough, impartial investigation to identify those who incited, planned, and coordinated the crimes that occurred,” he said.

He emphasised that reconciliation should not shield the guilty.

“Those responsible must be held accountable, the innocent protected, and justice must prevail fairly,” Sheikh Kundecha said, adding that the process must address the root causes of the unrest.

He called on the government to show compassion to those who lost family members, property, or businesses during the unrest.

“We commend the government for recognising that some of those arrested were youths who followed the mob without ill intent. Efforts to identify and return them to their families are steps of justice we support,” he said.

Sheikh Kundecha highlighted that all religions in Tanzania oppose crime, hatred, and destruction, and urged spiritual leaders to educate communities and promote forgiveness.

He called on Muslims and all Tanzanians to pursue their rights through established procedures and legal channels.

Religious institutions have also been urged to coordinate meetings with leaders of other faiths to help restore peace in the country.

Sheikh Kundecha warned against being provoked by social media posts or other platforms that spread religious, ethnic, regional, or any form of discrimination.

He also encouraged young people to stay home on December 9, pray for the nation, and engage in worship to maintain peace.

He urged religious leaders to reject attempts to sow division in society and educate followers about the dangers to national unity and solidarity.

“Mufti Abubakar Zubeir advises that we use words that build, unify, and act as a bridge between Muslims and other Tanzanians.

Tanzania is our only country; we must not allow our peace to be tested or manipulated. We, as Islamic institutions, will protect that peace at all costs,” Sheikh Kundecha said.