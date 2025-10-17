Chris Lunda’s journey: From backing vocalist to centre stage

When Christian Jumanne Lunda, alias Chris Lunda, sat at the piano during Yanga Day and performed Mbosso’s hit Pawa, the stadium fell silent. His stripped-down piano-and-vocal version turned a familiar hit into something new, emotional, and unforgettable.

For many, it was their first time hearing him but for Chris, it was the moment a decade of hard work finally reached the national stage.

Chris’s story begins at home. His father, proud of his young son’s talent, would stand him on a table and ask him to sing. His mother, a devoted church singer, nurtured his gift and encouraged him to perform during services.

“That foundation gave me courage, it made me believe music could be more than a hobby,” Chris recalls.









According to Chris, his first big step into the industry wasn’t as a headliner but as a backing vocalist. For years, he supported household names like G Nako, Nandy, and Ali Kiba during concerts and festivals such as Fiesta.

“I was there, but not in the spotlight,” he says. “It taught me patience. I had to make others shine while preparing for my time.”

Though he stood behind the stars, Chris was quietly building his stagecraft, his ear for harmony, and his resilience.

A turning point came when Chris met Banana Zoro, the legendary Bongo Flava artiste. At the time, Chris was teaching music to children. Banana asked him to train his own children in piano and vocals but he saw something bigger in Chris.

“He invited me to join his band, the B Band, and one day he told me, ‘Chris, you can sing even without a band. You have the talent.’ Hearing that changed my mind-set completely,” Chris recalls.

With Banana’s guidance, Chris began to see himself not just as a supporting act, but as an artiste in his own right.

From there, Chris took every chance to perform. He sang at weddings, corporate events, and churches, sometimes for hours on end.

“It wasn’t easy,” he admits. “But those shows taught me discipline, professionalism, and how to connect with audiences. His name began circulating in unexpected places. At Hamisa Mobetto’s wedding, his piano-vocal performance made guests take notice, proving his style could stand out in Tanzania’s busy entertainment scene.

Soon, he was invited to perform at high-profile ceremonies, including presidential weddings in both Tanzania and Europe.

“When people saw me, they knew I was serious about my craft,” Chris says. “I wanted every performance to be remembered.”

As social media gained influence, Chris began uploading cover songs. His soulful renditions went viral, drawing attention far beyond his live audiences. Each video showcased his unique blend of piano and voice, winning fans who craved something different from the mainstream.

“Covers helped people see me as more than just a singer,” he explains. “They showed I could push boundaries and create emotional connections.”

Behind the performer is a surprising detail: Chris is a qualified accountant. He graduated in 2018 but chose not to pursue a traditional office job.

“I didn’t want to walk around with a brown envelope looking for work,” he says. “Music was already giving me something, not much, but enough to live on.”

It was a risky decision, but one he doesn’t regret. “Life isn’t easy for anyone starting out. But I thank God. With my education and my talent, I’ve built something unique.”

Years of persistence finally paid off on Yanga Day last month. With thousands watching in the stadium and even more following on screens, Chris’s cover of Pawa became a defining moment.

For the first time, a wide Tanzanian audience saw the power of his piano-vocal style.

“That performance showed people that live music has a place in Bongo Flava,” he says. “It proved that simplicity can touch hearts just as much as big productions.”

Chris admits the industry hasn’t always been welcoming to artistes like him.

“Award shows don’t usually recognise live performers or instrumentalists,” he says. “They think our kind of music won’t be listened to. But fans have proved otherwise.”

He hopes for more recognition in the future, not for himself alone but for all musicians who play instruments and sing live.

“Adding categories for us would encourage others to pursue their passion seriously.”

Despite the spotlight, Chris remains focused on growth and community. He dreams of starting a company that offers full entertainment services from music and MCs to event production.

“If someone hires me, they’ll get everything in one package,” he says. “And in the future, I want to create jobs for more youth. Music gave me a path, and I want to share that opportunity.”

Offstage, Chris is a father. His daughter, Kiyome, is his biggest inspiration. “She reminds me why I do this,” he says with pride. “She keeps me grounded.”

Through it all, Chris has stayed true to his philosophy: music should be authentic.

“I don’t compete with others. I focus on connection. My songs are about emotion and storytelling. That’s what makes them timeless.”

From a boy singing on his father’s table to a man commanding stadiums with his piano, Chris Lunda’s journey is proof that passion and patience pay off.