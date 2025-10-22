Tanzania’s queens of golf target fifth regional title in Kenya event

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s top lady golfers are all set to begin their quest to defend the East and Central Africa All Africa Challenge Trophy (EACAACT) title as the prestigious tournament tees off today at the Great Rift Valley Lodge & Golf Resort in Naivasha, Kenya.

The Tanzanian contingent comprises Vicky Elias, Neema Olomi, Shufaa Twalib, and Khadija Suleiman — four of the country’s finest talents who have been in top form throughout the season. The team is led by Yasmin Chali, who doubles as the Secretary General of the Tanzania Ladies Golf Union (TLGU). Although she will not feature in the main competition, Yasmin will take part in the supporters’ category.

Besides Tanzania, the championship has attracted elite lady golfers from Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, Rwanda, Madagascar, and Reunion, each fielding their top-ranked players for three days of competitive action on one of East Africa’s most picturesque yet challenging golf courses.

Speaking from Naivasha yesterday, Yasmin said the Tanzanian team has fully acclimatized and completed several practice rounds on the course, which is renowned for its scenic views, rolling fairways, and tricky greens.

“Our golfers are in great shape and mentally ready for the challenge ahead. They’ve had enough time to study the course and adapt to the conditions,” Yasmin told The Citizen.

“We know the competition will be stiff, but our team is determined to defend the title and keep the trophy in Tanzania. The players are focused, confident, and motivated to deliver another outstanding performance,” she added.

Tanzania heads into the event as defending champions after clinching the overall team title at the 2023 edition in Kigali, Rwanda.

That memorable victory reinforced Tanzania’s growing dominance in regional women’s golf, as they had previously won the EACAACT crowns in 2009, 2011, and 2019.

At last year’s event, Kenya’s Awuor claimed the individual title, while the Tanzanian team collectively displayed remarkable consistency and teamwork to secure the top overall position. The triumph not only showcased the country’s golfing strength but also underscored the impact of consistent development efforts by the TLGU in nurturing women’s talent across the nation.

Since its inception in 2009 in Uganda, the EACAACT has evolved into one of the most prestigious women’s golf tournaments in the region. It serves not only as a platform for competition but also as a celebration of unity, sportsmanship, and the growing participation of women in golf.

Yasmin emphasized that beyond the pursuit of victory, the tournament plays a vital role in building regional ties and advancing women’s golf. “This championship is not just about winning trophies, it’s about empowering women in sport, promoting excellence, and fostering friendships among nations,” she said. “Every year, we see more young women taking up golf because they are inspired by events like this. That’s the true legacy we aim to build.”

The Great Rift Valley course, overlooking Lake Naivasha, offers a breathtaking yet demanding test for players. With varying elevations, strategically placed bunkers, and sweeping fairways, it promises to challenge every aspect of their game — from precision putting to long-distance drives. As the tournament begins, all eyes will be on the Tanzanian quartet as they seek to extend their dominance and reinforce their reputation as the queens of regional women’s golf. Their performance in Naivasha could once again set the tone for another successful year in Tanzania’s growing golf story.