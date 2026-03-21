When your move to be civilised costs you

There are times this son of “Kandeland” goes out of his way and tries to be a good, civilised gentleman. That’s when I become generous and offer somebody something even without being asked.

Like when I tell this vendor who’s moving around the bar selling hot samosas to ask Alia the accountant if she would like to have some.

He asks her, and she says, "Yes, she will," and you tell him, “Give her two.”

Alia gives profuse thanks. The young woman must have been very hungry, for I note that way she’s munching the samosas with relish.

There’s nothing so satisfying as seeing somebody enjoying graciously something that has cost you an amount that’s close to nothing.

Yeah, a samosa is priced at Sh500, which means what you pay for a couple of them is a mere 50 per cent of what you pay for one bottle of beer.

But for a Kandeman, that’s hard-earned money all the same. And that’s why I proudly appreciate it when I notice Alia smiling from ear to ear as she enjoys my modest, unsolicited offer.

And that’s why I tell her, “After the hearty meal of the samosas, I think you should wash that down, feel free to have a soda on my bill.”

“Thank you, Kaka Muyanza…you’re so kind,” says Alia. This akaunta is, from her looks, much less than half my age, but listen to her…she calls me "kaka", eti, brother!

But that’s quite okay with me, the reason being that anyone who addresses me in a manner that makes me feel younger is most welcome. Ahem!

I’m busy reading a copy of the day’s paper of my choice, and none of the drinkers close to me at the counter are disturbing me, and the conversation between me and my akaunta “sister” has withered off.

Soon I become aware that Alia has not availed herself of a soda as per my offer, and I ask, "Dada Alia, where is your soda?" The samosas might get stuck in your throat and kill you!”

She poses for a while looking at me straight in the face before saying, "I think a soda won’t be good for me… my stomach is bloated after the samosas, and a beer is what I should take now, or what do you say, bro?”

Ah, I say to myself. A soda costs a thousand bob, while a beer comes for two thousand.

What’s the difference of a mere one thou?

“It’s okay, Alia, my sister… Have a beer,” I say sheepishly.

“Thank you, bro,” she says, then moves quickly to grab a bottle of beer from the fridge.

Had I known that a little offer of samosas would have escalated into an extra expenditure of Sh2,000, I probably wouldn’t have made it.

But, I tell myself, that’s life. In any case, haven’t we been told that women are created to receive from us, the men?

Let Alia enjoy the beer, just one beer, of course. If she tries to ask for another, then the true “Kandeman”, the born-economist snake in me, will certainly rear its ugly head.