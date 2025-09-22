In praise of ordinary days: How routines keep us mentally grounded

There’s a quiet pressure in the air these days.

It doesn’t always show up loudly, but you can feel it.

You scroll through your feed and it’s all soft life content, main character energy, curated routines, aesthetic dinners, and captions about romanticising your existence.

And even if you’re content, part of you starts to wonder, should I be doing more?

But what if your life right now is calm? Uneventful? Centred around routine and small joys?

What if you’re not in your hustle era or healing era or living a perfectly documented life?

Does that mean you’re behind? Or worse, boring?

There’s nothing wrong with a peaceful life.

We just don’t see it celebrated often. And in a world where everything is about showing, sharing, and levelling up, quiet consistency can feel invisible.

But being invisible doesn’t mean being unsuccessful.

Sometimes, it just means you’re not performing for anyone.

The subtle stress of constant comparison

When everything becomes content, it’s easy to fall into silent comparison.

Even people who don’t consider themselves influenced by social media still feel it.

You see updates from friends who are traveling, moving abroad, launching businesses, getting engaged.

Their lives seem full. Yours feels… repetitive. The same routine. The same responsibilities.

You start to ask yourself if something is missing, even when nothing actually is.

From a psychological perspective, this taps into social comparison theory, the idea that we evaluate our own worth by comparing ourselves to others.

But when the comparisons are based on curated highlights, we’re not judging reality.

We’re judging illusions. This disconnect creates anxiety, even when your life is actually aligned with your values.

You’re not broken for not chasing excitement.

You’re not failing if your joy comes from small, quiet things.

A steady life is not a wasted one.

Peace doesn’t always look like aesthetic minimalism

The term “soft life” gets thrown around a lot, but it’s often tied to luxury and escape.

The actual softness most people need is rest. Mental stillness.

Relationships that don’t drain them. Work that doesn’t eat away at their nervous system.

That kind of softness isn’t always instagrammable. It looks like boundaries. Sleep. Saying no. Making food at home. Leaving the party early.

We’ve started to associate peace with something visual, something polished.

But real peace is often messy and deeply personal.

It’s not about being on vacation, it’s about not feeling like you need one all the time.

The quiet power of routine

There’s power in routine. Waking up and knowing what to expect.

Being consistent. Taking care of your space. Going to work, coming home, resting.

These things might feel small, but they’re not insignificant.

In fact, from a psychological lens, stability is a strong predictor of wellbeing.

Maslow’s hierarchy of needs places safety and predictability right at the bottom of the pyramid.

You can’t self-actualise if your nervous system is constantly in fight or flight.

A calm, uneventful day might not trend, but it’s often what keeps your mind and body grounded.

What “boring” might actually mean

When you describe your life as boring, ask yourself what you really mean.

Is it that you’re unfulfilled? Or are you just not being overstimulated?

There’s a difference. We’ve gotten so used to stimulation that the absence of it feels like lack.

But overstimulation is often what burns us out in the first place.

Quiet doesn’t have to mean empty.

Routine doesn’t have to mean stuck.

Some of the most fulfilling lives are built slowly. They’re full of small, repeated choices that don’t look exciting on the outside, but on the inside, they feel safe. They feel right.

Give yourself permission to be kow-key

Not everything in your life needs an explanation or an audience.

Quiet weekends, familiar routines, and a sense of calm don’t need to be defended or dressed up.

Trends come and go, but the way you move through your life should make sense to you.

There’s room in the world for loud ambition and big dreams, and there’s also room for simple days and inner stability.

One isn’t better than the other. They’re just different ways of being.

Finally...

A boring life is not a failed life.

It’s often a sign that you’ve created rhythm.

That you’re not constantly surviving.

That you’ve made peace with enough.

You don’t need to be the loudest, the busiest, or the most visible.

You can take your time. You can grow quietly.

You can build a life that makes sense to you.

Haika Gerson is a writer and psychology student at the University of Derby, passionate about human behaviour and mental well-being.