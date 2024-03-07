How female directors transform the visual story of music

Behind every chart-topping hit and viral sensation, a team of creative minds, including directors, producers, and cinematographers, breathe life into the melodies we adore.

This feature spotlights some of the remarkable female music video directors breaking barriers and amplifying African artistes' voices on the global stage.

Director Pink

In the kaleidoscopic world of Nigerian music videos, Director Pink emerges as a beacon of creativity and innovation. With an illustrious portfolio spanning collaborations with some of Nigeria's biggest stars, like Phyno and Mayorkun, Director Pink has solidified her position among the industry's elite.

From the infectious rhythms of "Egwu" to the soul-stirring melodies of "Do I," her ability to capture the essence of a song and translate it into captivating visuals is unparalleled.

With each project, Director Pink pushes creative boundaries, infusing her work with a unique blend of style, flair, and storytelling prowess that captivates audiences far and wide.

Dalia Dias

Known for blending creativity and fashion, Dalia Dias emerges as a trailblazer, seamlessly blending fashion and creativity to create visually stunning and emotionally resonant visuals.

As the creative force behind Pema Studios, Dias has collaborated with a diverse array of artistes, from Davido to Cardi B, infusing each project with a sense of style and sophistication that sets her apart in the industry. With a background in spatial design and photography, Dias brings a unique perspective to her work, elevating each music video into a work of art.

Her ability to seamlessly blend fashion and music has earned her acclaim both at home and abroad, establishing her as one of Africa's most exciting young directors.

Dalia Dias directed ‘Champion Sound’ by Davido and Focalistic, and City Girls and Cardi B’s ‘Twerk’.

Kemi Adetiba

Renowned for her cinematic flair and narrative prowess, Kemi Adetiba stands as a titan in the world of African music videos. With a diverse repertoire of critically acclaimed films such as "King of Boys" and "The Wedding Party," Adetiba brings a unique sensibility to her music video projects.

From the ethereal landscapes of Tiwa Savage's "Darling" to the gritty urban aesthetics of Olamide's "Anifowoshe," Adetiba's work leaves an indelible mark on viewers, immersing them in a world of storytelling excellence.

With her keen eye for detail and passion for storytelling, Adetiba continues to push the boundaries of visual storytelling in the African music industry, inspiring a new generation of filmmakers and creatives along the way.

Scilla Owusu

As a young black and female director, Scilla Owusu understands the importance of representation in the world of music videos.

Through her work with artistes like Burna Boy and Davido, Owusu has become a champion for diversity and inclusion, using her platform to amplify underrepresented voices and tell stories that resonate with audiences around the world.

Recognised as one of Forbes' "30 Under 30," Owusu is poised to leave an indelible mark on the industry for years to come. Her dedication to championing diversity and representation has not only elevated the quality of African music videos but has also paved the way for a more inclusive and equitable industry for all.

Some of her creative works include ‘Wonderful’, a visually stunning music video collaboration with Nigerian artiste Burna Boy, and ‘FEM’ by Davido. FEM’s music video features vibrant visuals and themes of empowerment and unity.

Edith Nwekenta

In the pulsating beats of Ghanaian music videos, Edith Nwekenta shines as a trailblazer, challenging gender norms and pushing the boundaries of creativity with each project. From her breakout short film "Unspoken" to the acclaimed feature "Mum, Dad, Meet Sam," Nwekenta amplifies underrepresented voices and tells authentic stories that resonate with audiences.

Despite facing obstacles in a male-dominated industry, she continues to pave the way for future generations of female directors, inspiring others to pursue their passions and make their mark in the industry.

Her commitment to authenticity and storytelling has earned her recognition and respect within the industry, making her a true trailblazer in Ghanaian music videos.

From Nigeria to Ghana and beyond, these visionary women are breaking barriers, challenging stereotypes, and amplifying the voices of artistes from all walks of life.

With their talent, passion, and determination, these directors are not only changing the face of African music but are also inspiring a new generation of artistes and filmmakers to dream big and reach for the stars.

While Africa's music industry flourishes with talent and innovation, there remains a notable absence of female representation in certain regions, particularly in Tanzania and East Africa.

Despite the region's rich cultural heritage and burgeoning music scene, the presence of female music video directors is conspicuously scarce. This disparity underscores the urgent need for greater gender diversity and inclusion within the industry.

In Tanzania, where the sounds of Bongo Flava reverberate through the streets, female directors are a rarity in the music video scene. Despite the country's wealth of female creative talent, few women have been given the opportunity to helm music video projects, leaving a significant gap in representation.

This lack of diversity not only limits the perspectives and narratives presented in music videos but also deprives aspiring female directors of vital opportunities to showcase their skills and make their mark in the industry.

Despite these challenges, there is cause for optimism as efforts to empower female directors gain momentum across Tanzania and East Africa.

“This year's International Women's day theme, #EmbracingEquity, has been such a learning point for me. I'm understanding more, that equal doesn't always mean fair,” shares Kemi on her Instagram page for last year’s International Women’s Day.

She adds that “our starting points may be different, but the goal is true inclusion for us all... Not just for some. We all should seek a world where all women are given the opportunity to be the best they can be. A world that understands the subtle yet incredibly important difference between equality and equality and how the latter creates fairness and balances opportunities for all women.”