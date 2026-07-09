Kizimkazi Festival returns to boost tourism, investment

Unguja. The Kizimkazi Festival returns this year with a renewed focus on development, investment and tourism promotion after being postponed in 2025 due to the absence of major development projects.

The festival, scheduled for August 11 to 14, 2026, will feature the launch of nine development projects, including a vocational training centre, a water project, a children’s recreational park, modern residential houses, a CCM branch office and new dormitories at Asnuu Makame Secondary School.

Zanzibar President Dr Hussein Mwinyi is expected to open the festival on August 12, while President Hassan will close the event on August 14. Speaking to journalists yesterday in Kizimkazi, South Unguja Region, festival chairman Mahfoudh Said Omar said this year’s event would focus on promoting investment opportunities, tourism and community development.

“The festival will showcase opportunities in tourism, hotels, the blue economy, fisheries, trade, services and various development projects,” Mr Omar said.

The festival was established by Kizimkazi elders and residents to preserve and promote the area’s culture, traditions and heritage.

Mr Omar said Kizimkazi’s investment potential is anchored on its beaches, marine resources, historical sites, traditional cuisine and cultural heritage.

He said the festival has helped attract investment, increase tourist arrivals, create employment opportunities, expand business activities and improve incomes for residents.

“We welcome investors, tourism stakeholders, development partners and artists to participate in the festival and explore the opportunities available,” he said.

This year’s theme states: “Kizimkazi Festival is not only an entertainment event; it is a development platform that connects culture, tourism and investment for the benefit of Zanzibar and Tanzania.”

Residents said the festival has strengthened unity and created economic opportunities for local communities. Kizimkazi resident Salha Mussa Haji said the event has enabled entrepreneurs to sell their products and increase their incomes.

“Entrepreneurs get an opportunity to sell their products, promote economic growth and contribute to development,” she said.

Paje Shehia leader Mohamed Rajab Makame said the festival has helped promote Kizimkazi’s culture, traditions and heritage while strengthening community ties.

“Beyond entertainment, we use the festival to promote our culture, traditions and heritage. There have been significant changes and development since the festival began,” he said.

The Kizimkazi Festival was launched in 2016 when President Hassan was Vice President, initially involving residents of the area before expanding.

to attract participants from across Zanzibar and beyond.

During the 2024 festival, President Hassan said the event had grown from a village celebration into a national festival aimed at generating positive social and economic outcomes.