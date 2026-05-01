Latricia Sawe: The girl who dreamt of flying, then ruled the runway

Before the spotlight, before the crown, and long before her name became a national talking point, Miss World Tanzania 2026, Latricia Ian Sawe, was simply a young girl with a dream to become a pilot. On April 19, 2026, she was crowned Miss World Tanzania 2026, representing Dar es Salaam and becoming the first winner under the pageant’s new organisational format.

“I always wanted to be a pilot,” she says, her voice steady but reflective as she revisits a childhood memory that shaped her earliest ambitions.

“There is this one story. I went out with my aunt, whom I call mum because I love calling her that, and a stranger asked me what I wanted to be. I said an airplane driver, and he told me, ‘In English, it’s called a pilot.’ So I always wanted to be a pilot.”

That moment, simple as it was, stayed with her. But like many dreams shaped in childhood, it would later be altered by circumstances beyond her control.

“During my O-levels, we were told that what you performed best in would determine the study path you would take. I was very good at mathematics, bookkeeping and commerce. So instead of science, I was moved to business, and there was no discussion. I had to go into business, and here I am, studying banking and finance,” she explains.

Born in Kilimanjaro and raised in Arusha, Latricia grew up under the care of her aunt, Matilda, who became one of the most influential figures in her life.

“I lived with my aunt from Class One until university. She has played a very big motherly role in my life. She has been kind, loving, and such a sweet person to live with,” she says.

She adds: “She taught me resilience and how to be a strong woman, and that has shaped the confidence I have today.”

She adds that her parents, who live in Mbezi, remained present and supportive, particularly in guiding her education and future decisions.

“I tried to pursue scholarships to go abroad as soon as I was done with Form Six, but my parents were like, ‘No… you should first get a degree here in Tanzania.’ And that’s what I did,” she reveals.

Her academic journey took her through Uhuru Peak Primary School, Kibosho Girls' Secondary School for Ordinary Level, and Ashira Girls' Secondary School for Advanced Level, before joining the Institute of Accountancy Arusha (IAA) to pursue a degree in Banking and Finance.

Yet even as she followed that path, another childhood interest continued to grow.

“Again, it was a childhood thing. I loved walking and I pursued it,” she says, referring to her early fascination with pageantry.

Her first attempt came during her early secondary school years at Kibosho, but it did not go as planned.

“As soon as I got into Form One, I was like, I want to be part of that, but I didn’t get anywhere. In Form One, you know nothing.”

Rather than giving up, she tried again. “In Form Two, I did it again and I think I placed in the top 10,” Latricia says.

By Form Three, she had improved. “In Form Three, I placed in the top five,” she shares.

But it was in Form Four that she made a decisive move. “I was like, this is my last year. I really have to do it, and I have to win,” she says. “So I went for it in Form Four and I won that year. That’s where my journey officially started.”

From that point, pageantry was no longer just a passion; it became an intentional pursuit.

At university, she continued building on that foundation. “When I heard about an upcoming competition, I quickly grabbed the opportunity,” she says of joining Miss IAA.

But behind the confidence she displayed on stage was a reality that many do not see.

“Miss Higher Learning was a bit hectic. The financial part was really stressful,” she says. “It did not end there. I also went to Miss Inter-University Zone, and that was hectic financially as well.”

To keep going, she relied on multiple sources of support.

“I used to work and the salary I earned helped, even though it was not enough to cover all my costs,” says Latricia.

At times, she had to take loans to sustain her participation. The pressure took an emotional toll.

“Sometimes I had to cry. I was stressed,” she admits. “But giving up was never an option.”

She adds: “It’s okay to cry sometimes, but giving up is not.”

Through those difficult moments, she leaned on close friends and family.

“I have a friend who was always there to wipe my tears. She would tell me, it’s okay to cry… but you are going to that place,” she says.

Her parents, meanwhile, remained cautious. “They were worried not so much about failure but about how I would react and how it would affect me,” she says.

Still, Latricia approached her journey with clarity, understanding her goals and accepting that quitting was not an option.

That mindset would eventually lead her to the biggest stage yet. Now, with the Miss World Tanzania crown on her head, her focus has shifted towards purpose.

“Autism,” she says when asked what she stands for.

“There are a lot of children who seem to lag behind but the truth is they are not weak. Their brains just process things differently… and it’s not their fault,” she explains.

She points out that many of these children are misunderstood. “We are too quick to judge them… we call them lazy. Not many people are aware, and that’s why they suffer,” she says.

Her advocacy stems from both observation and personal reflection.

“When my dream of flying was lost, I wondered how many of these children lose their dreams simply because nobody was there to listen?” she says.

Her response is a commitment.

“If nobody fought for my dream, then I will fight for theirs,” she says. “I want to be the person I needed back then.”

She plans to take her campaign beyond urban areas. “Not only schools, but also villages, families and hospitals,” she says, outlining her intended reach.

As she prepares for the global Miss World stage, her priorities are clear.

“The first thing will be lifting my country’s heritage and showcasing its beauty,” she says.

But her advocacy will remain at the centre of her journey. “I will continue fighting for autism awareness, it’s an ongoing programme.”

She also hopes to support other young women with their own causes.

“I want to uplift other women. I cannot do it alone but together, we can do better things for our country.”

Looking back, Latricia credits her journey to a wide network of support.

“Thanks to my parents, to God and to everyone who stepped in to support me,” she says.