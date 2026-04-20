It was Latricia’s night as she sweeps crown, two major awards at Miss World Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. It was truly the night of Latricia Ian, who delivered a commanding performance to be crowned the first-ever Miss World Tanzania while also clinching two major subsidiary titles in a glamorous pageant held in the early hours of April 20, 2026, at The Super Dome.

The Dar es Salaam beauty queen not only walked away with the coveted crown but also scooped the Talent Award and the People’s Choice Award, underlining her dominance both on stage and among fans.

The competition, organized by 361 Africa under the leadership of Director Mustafa Hassanali, brought together 20 contestants from Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar, all competing for the historic title.

Latricia’s triumph earned her a prize package worth over Sh100 million, including a Mercedes-Benz A-Class valued at more than Sh40 million, Sh10 million in cash, travel insurance, and the crown.

The awards were presented by Permanent Secretary Gerson Msigwa on behalf of Minister Paul Makonda. She was crowned by reigning Miss World Opal Suchata Chuangsri of Thailand, alongside Miss World Africa Hasset Dereje Admassu.

Her victory signals a new era for the pageant, as she now prepares to represent the country at the Miss World 2026 in Vietnam from August 9 to September 5, marking the competition’s 75th anniversary.

In the final standings, Nouru Masoud finished as first runner-up and also claimed the Sports Challenge Award, while Paulina Allute placed third. Silya Mussa (fourth) and Diana Rutagalinda (fifth) completed the top five.

Other winners on the night included Silya Mussa (Beauty with a Purpose), Jacklin Nyabisi (Head-to-Head Challenge), Diana Rutagalinda (Clean Cooking Award and Multimedia Challenge), and Sharon Cesari (Best Evening Gown).

Speaking after her victory, Latricia described the competition as highly competitive and praised her fellow contestants.

“For me, all the contestants are winners. I am proud to represent Tanzania on the global stage,” she said, while calling for support ahead of the Vietnam contest.

She added that she is determined to use the Miss World platform to promote Tanzania’s culture internationally and showcase the country’s talent to the world.

Hassanali credited the success of the event to strong collaboration between stakeholders, sponsors, and the government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, noting that the pageant is a growing platform for youth opportunities.

Msigwa also commended the initiative, emphasizing its role in promoting Tanzania globally while nurturing young talent. He confirmed that Miss World Limited recognizes Hassanali as the official franchise holder responsible for sending Tanzania’s representative to the global stage.

A night of entertainment

Beyond the competition, the event delivered a rich blend of culture and entertainment. Contestants showcased Tanzania’s heritage through traditional dances from communities such as the Maasai, Sukuma, and Haya, fused with modern sounds like singeli.

Comedian JK Comedy kept the audience energized, while Wanne Star thrilled fans with a daring performance that included a live snake act.

Music star Ali Kiba capped the night with a 23-minute performance, treating fans to a mega mix of his hit songs including Mahaba, Seduce Me, Aje, and Finale.