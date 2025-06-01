Marriage, truth, and TV: How ‘Wa Milele?’ became Tanzania’s groundbreaking reality show

One of the most significant wins to come out of Tanzania’s film and television industry this year is the triumph of the reality show Wa Milele? which clinched the award for Best Unscripted Series in Africa at the 11th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA), held on May 9, 2025, in Lagos, Nigeria.

Co-produced by Tanzanian filmmakers Kefa Igilo and Jerryson Onasaa, Wa Milele? has become a trailblazer in the local entertainment scene, marking a rare win for Tanzanian reality television on such a prestigious continental platform.

In an exclusive interview with The Citizen, co-producer Kefa Igilo shared the journey of how the show came to life, from an idea sparked during a meeting with Showmax to a groundbreaking production that has flown the Tanzanian flag high.

“I’ve worked in television before, but Wa Milele? is my first reality show and also my first series. It started when my concept met Showmax’s vision to create a local reality show rooted in our community and speaking to real issues," said Kefa.

Unlike most local reality shows, Wa Milele? tackles the complex and sensitive topic of marriage.

According to Kefa, many reality shows avoid delving into the realities of married life, an omission he and his team wanted to challenge.

“None of the reality producers here had ever done something around marriage hearings or real-life couple experiences,” he said.

They wanted to create something that was entertaining, yet also educational and deeply reflective of society.

The concept was born through a series of brainstorming sessions with Showmax, where Kefa pitched ideas that eventually formed the foundation of the show.

“I wanted to do something different, something real," said Kefa. Most people think they’re watching reality TV, but a lot of it is scripted or fake. With Wa Milele? we wanted to show the actual reality, as raw and honest as it gets," he said.

Casting stories, not just faces

The challenge was immense, convincing Tanzanians to open up about their marriages on an international platform.

To find the right participants, the team turned to online auditions, asking people to share their stories, challenges, and what they hoped to resolve through the show.

“We posted a call asking people to tell us about their marriage struggles and what they hoped to solve. Everything had to be recorded,” said Kefa. “To our surprise, almost 200,000 people responded.”

Eventually, the team narrowed it down to stories that were both relatable and emotionally compelling, experiences that the audience could connect with on a personal level.

“We didn’t just want people who looked good on screen. We wanted people whose stories could help others. Some of the challenges these couples face are things even professional therapists would struggle with.”

A window into private lives

Kefa explained that the success of Wa Milele? lies in how the show captures the entire day of each couple, from when they wake up to when they go to bed, offering a truly immersive experience.

“Most reality shows don’t document time in that way. But for us, it was important to show every aspect of their lives. Our director Canny was very creative and punctual in capturing those moments," he shared.

Kefa further added that the show serves as a form of therapy, a mirror for society and a tool for learning, especially in a cultural context where many avoid discussing private struggles.

“It helps people realise that it's okay to seek help. Many issues like domestic violence arise because people bottle things up. Wa Milele? shows that there is a space to speak, to be heard, and to heal," he explained.

A win for swahili, a win for Tanzania

Kefa believes the AMVCA win is a statement about the strength of Tanzania’s film industry and the global potential of Swahili language content.

“This proves that our industry is much bigger than we think. And it also shows that our language, Swahili, is powerful. It can carry complex, beautiful stories that connect with people across Africa.”

He encourages emerging filmmakers to embrace collaboration and creativity.

“Work with people who understand and support your vision. And always strive to create unique ideas that haven’t been done before. That’s what sets your work apart," he shared.